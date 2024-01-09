NHL starting goalies tonight: Projected starters for your fantasy hockey team | Jan. 9

There are 10 NHL games on Tuesday, with exciting matchups featuring two teams looking to continue their respective seven-game win streaks, the Florida Panthers and Edmonton Oilers.

Additionally, a handful of East vs. West contests, like the Toronto Maple Leafs hosting the San Jose Sharks and the Buffalo Sabres welcoming the Seattle Kraken.

Tonight, there will be 20 NHL goalies lacing up their skates, and we have the latest details and statistics regarding their starts.

(* Indicates keeper is confirmed to start in today's NHL game)

Projected NHL starting goalies for Jan. 9

Los Angeles Kings at Tampa Bay Lightning

2023/24 NHL Season: Toronto Maple Leafs v Los Angeles Kings - Cam Talbot

Cam Talbot (Los Angeles)

2023-24 statistics: 14-9-3 / 2.17 GAA / .923 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 4-1-0 / 2.59 GAA / .907 SV%

Andrei Vasilevskiy (Tampa Bay)

2023-24 statistics: 9-9-0 / 3.01 GAA / .895 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 8-3-0 / 2.79 GAA / .916 SV%

San Jose Sharks at Toronto Maple Leafs

2023/24 NHL Season: San Jose Sharks v Arizona Coyotes - Kaapo Kahkonen

Kaapo Kahkonen* (San Jose)

2023-24 statistics: 5-11-1 / 3.54 GAA / .900 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 1-1-0 / 2.52 GAA / .898 SV%

Martin Jones* (Toronto)

2023-24 statistics: 7-3-0 / 2.08 GAA / .932 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 3-2-1 / 2.53 GAA / .909 SV%

Seattle Kraken at Buffalo Sabres

2023/24 NHL Season: Ottawa Senators v Seattle Kraken - Joey Daccord

Joey Daccord (Seattle)

2023-24 statistics: 10-5-8 / 2.29 GAA / .922 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 0-1-0 / 5.00 GAA / .875 SV%

Devon Levi (Buffalo)

2023-24 statistics: 8-6-2 / 3.22 GAA / .893 SV%

Career vs. opponent: First meeting

Vancouver Canucks at New York Islanders

Casey DeSmith (Vancouver)

2023-24 statistics: 6-3-2 / 2.58 GAA / .914 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 3-2-1 / 2.76 GAA / .905 SV%

Ilya Sorokin* (New York)

2023-24 statistics: 12-7-8 / 3.17 GAA / .909 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 2-1-1 / 3.76 GAA / .893 SV%

Columbus Blue Jackets at Winnipeg Jets

Elvis Merzlikins (Columbus)

2023-24 statistics: 7-8-6 / 3.25 GAA / .907 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 2-2-1 / 2.79 GAA / .915 SV%

Connor Hellebuyck (Winnipeg)

2023-24 statistics: 20-6-3 / 2.27 GAA / .921 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 4-1-0 / 2.63 GAA / .920 SV%

Anaheim Ducks at Nashville Predators

2023/24 NHL Season: Lukas Dostal, Anaheim Ducks

Lukas Dostal (Anaheim)

2023-24 statistics: 6-9-1 / 3.50 GAA / .901 SV%

Career vs. opponent: First meeting

Juuse Saros (Nashville)

2023-24 statistics: 16-14-1 / 3.01 GAA / .901 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 6-2-1 / 2.53 GAA / .918 SV%

Florida Panthers at St. Louis Blues

Sergei Bobrovsky (Florida)

2023-24 statistics: 20-9-1 / 2.45 GAA / .911 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 5-6-0 / 2.45 GAA / .910 SV%

Joel Hofer* (St. Louis)

2023-24 statistics: 7-6-0 / 2.76 GAA / .911 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 1-0-0 / 1.00 GAA / .974 SV%

Edmonton Oilers at Chicago Blackhawks

Stuart Skinner (Edmonton)

2023-24 statistics: 7-3-2 / 2.62 GAA / .917 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 2-2-1 / 2.79 GAA / .902 SV%

Petr Mrazek* (Chicago)

2023-24 statistics: 10-13-1 / 3.26 GAA / .903 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 3-4-0 / 3.26 GAA / .890 SV%

Boston Bruins at Arizona Coyotes

2023/24 NHL Season: Boston Bruins v New York Islanders - Linus Ullmark

Linus Ullmark (Boston)

2023-24 statistics: 13-5-2 / 2.74 GAA / .915 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 3-0-0 / 1.43 GAA / .956 SV%

Connor Ingram* (Arizona)

2023-24 statistics: 13-8-0 / 2.61 GAA / .916 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 0-1-0 / 5.20 GAA / .828 SV%

Ottawa Senators at Calgary Flames

Anton Forsberg (Ottawa)

2023-24 statistics: 7-8-0 / 3.34 GAA / .889 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 0-2-0 / 5.34 GAA / .857 SV%

Jacob Markstrom (Calgary)

2023-24 statistics: 10-11-2 / 2.67 GAA / .908 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 4-6-3 / 2.59 GAA / .907 SV%