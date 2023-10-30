Ice Hockey
  • home icon
  • Ice Hockey
  • NHL
  • NHL starting goalies tonight: Who to start and bench for your fantasy hockey team feat. Connor Ingram | October 30

NHL starting goalies tonight: Who to start and bench for your fantasy hockey team feat. Connor Ingram | October 30

By Ankit Kumar
Modified Oct 30, 2023 14:36 GMT
Arizona Coyotes v Chicago Blackhawks
NHL starting goalies tonight: Who to start and bench for your fantasy hockey team feat. Connor Ingram | October 30

In Sunday's NHL action, the Buffalo Sabres pulled off an impressive 4-0 shutout victory against the Colorado Avalanche. Meanwhile, the Washington Capitals defeated the San Jose Sharks 3-1, and the New Jersey Devils secured a 4-3 win against the Minnesota Wild. The Edmonton Oilers outscored the Calgary Flames 5-2 in their matchup.

Looking ahead to Monday's NHL schedule, fans can anticipate an exciting day of hockey with a total of nine games on the docket. Let's take a look at the projected starting goalies for these matchups:

Projected NHL starting goalies tonight, October 30

Seattle Kraken vs Tampa Bay Lightning

  • Seattle Kraken starting goalie: Philipp Grubauer
  • Tampa Bay Lightning starting goalie: Jonas Johansson

Carolina Hurricanes vs Philadelphia Flyers

  • Carolina Hurricanes starting goalie: Frederik Andersen
  • Philadelphia Flyers starting goalie: Carter Hart

Anaheim Ducks vs Pittsburgh Penguins

  • Anaheim Ducks starting goalie: John Gibson
  • Pittsburgh Penguins starting goalie: Tristan Jarry

Florida Panthers vs Boston Bruins

  • Florida Panthers starting goalie: Sergei Bobrovsky
  • Boston Bruins starting goalie: Linus Ullmark

New York Rangers vs Winnipeg Jets

  • New York Rangers starting goalies: Igor Shesterkin
  • Winnipeg Jets starting goalies: Connor Hellebuyck

Detroit Red Wings vs New York Islanders

  • Detroit Red Wings starting goalie: Ville Husso
  • New York Islanders starting goalie: Ilya Sorokin

Columbus Blue Jackets vs Dallas Stars

  • Columbus Blue Jackets starting goalie: Elvis Merzlikins
  • Dallas Stars starting goalie: Jake Oettinger

Montreal Canadiens vs Vegas Golden Knights

  • Montreal Canadiens starting goalie: Jake Allen
  • Vegas Golden Knights starting goalie: Adin Hill

Chicago Blackhawks vs Arizona Coyotes

  • Chicago Blackhawks starting goalie: Petr Mrazek
  • Arizona Coyotes starting goalie: Connor Ingram

Given the information offered, fantasy hockey players can make informed decisions regarding which goaltenders to feature in their active roster and whom to bench for the upcoming games.

Note: Game time decisions may vary.

Top 25 fantasy hockey goaltenders

NHL.com recently put together a ranking of the top 25 fantasy hockey goaltenders for the remainder of the 2023-24 season. These NHL goalies should be your top priority considering their impressive statistics and overall skills.

  • 1. Jake Oettinger, DAL
  • 2. Ilya Sorokin, NYI
  • 3. Igor Shesterkin, NYR
  • 4. Alexandar Georgiev, COL
  • 5. Linus Ullmark, BOS
  • 6. Jeremy Swayman, BOS
  • 7. Connor Hellebuyck, WPG
  • 8. Juuse Saros, NSH
  • 9. Thatcher Demko, VAN
  • 10. Filip Gustavsson, MIN
  • 11. Sergei Bobrovsky, FLA
  • 12. Frederik Andersen, CAR (INJ.)
  • 13. Joseph Woll, TOR (NEW)
  • 14. Adin Hill, VGK
  • 15. Joonas Korpisalo, OTT
  • 16. Stuart Skinner, EDM
  • 17. Ilya Samsonov, TOR
  • 18. Tristan Jarry, PIT
  • 19. Devon Levi, BUF (rookie)
  • 20. Akira Schmid, NJD
  • 21. Marc-Andre Fleury, MIN
  • 22. Darcy Kuemper, WSH
  • 23. Karel Vejmelka, ARI
  • 24. Logan Thompson, VGK (NEW)
  • 25. Vitek Vanecek, NJD

Quick Links

Edited by Rajdeep Barman
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...