NHL starting goalies tonight: Who to start and bench for your fantasy hockey team feat. Connor Ingram | October 30

In Sunday's NHL action, the Buffalo Sabres pulled off an impressive 4-0 shutout victory against the Colorado Avalanche. Meanwhile, the Washington Capitals defeated the San Jose Sharks 3-1, and the New Jersey Devils secured a 4-3 win against the Minnesota Wild. The Edmonton Oilers outscored the Calgary Flames 5-2 in their matchup.

Looking ahead to Monday's NHL schedule, fans can anticipate an exciting day of hockey with a total of nine games on the docket. Let's take a look at the projected starting goalies for these matchups:

Projected NHL starting goalies tonight, October 30

Seattle Kraken vs Tampa Bay Lightning

Seattle Kraken starting goalie: Philipp Grubauer

Tampa Bay Lightning starting goalie: Jonas Johansson

Carolina Hurricanes vs Philadelphia Flyers

Carolina Hurricanes starting goalie: Frederik Andersen

Philadelphia Flyers starting goalie: Carter Hart

Anaheim Ducks vs Pittsburgh Penguins

Anaheim Ducks starting goalie: John Gibson

Pittsburgh Penguins starting goalie: Tristan Jarry

Florida Panthers vs Boston Bruins

Florida Panthers starting goalie: Sergei Bobrovsky

Boston Bruins starting goalie: Linus Ullmark

New York Rangers vs Winnipeg Jets

New York Rangers starting goalies: Igor Shesterkin

Winnipeg Jets starting goalies: Connor Hellebuyck

Detroit Red Wings vs New York Islanders

Detroit Red Wings starting goalie: Ville Husso

New York Islanders starting goalie: Ilya Sorokin

Columbus Blue Jackets vs Dallas Stars

Columbus Blue Jackets starting goalie: Elvis Merzlikins

Dallas Stars starting goalie: Jake Oettinger

Montreal Canadiens vs Vegas Golden Knights

Montreal Canadiens starting goalie: Jake Allen

Vegas Golden Knights starting goalie: Adin Hill

Chicago Blackhawks vs Arizona Coyotes

Chicago Blackhawks starting goalie: Petr Mrazek

Arizona Coyotes starting goalie: Connor Ingram

Given the information offered, fantasy hockey players can make informed decisions regarding which goaltenders to feature in their active roster and whom to bench for the upcoming games.

Note: Game time decisions may vary.

Top 25 fantasy hockey goaltenders

NHL.com recently put together a ranking of the top 25 fantasy hockey goaltenders for the remainder of the 2023-24 season. These NHL goalies should be your top priority considering their impressive statistics and overall skills.

1. Jake Oettinger, DAL

2. Ilya Sorokin, NYI

3. Igor Shesterkin, NYR

4. Alexandar Georgiev, COL

5. Linus Ullmark, BOS

6. Jeremy Swayman, BOS

7. Connor Hellebuyck, WPG

8. Juuse Saros, NSH

9. Thatcher Demko, VAN

10. Filip Gustavsson, MIN

11. Sergei Bobrovsky, FLA

12. Frederik Andersen, CAR (INJ.)

13. Joseph Woll, TOR (NEW)

14. Adin Hill, VGK

15. Joonas Korpisalo, OTT

16. Stuart Skinner, EDM

17. Ilya Samsonov, TOR

18. Tristan Jarry, PIT

19. Devon Levi, BUF (rookie)

20. Akira Schmid, NJD

21. Marc-Andre Fleury, MIN

22. Darcy Kuemper, WSH

23. Karel Vejmelka, ARI

24. Logan Thompson, VGK (NEW)

25. Vitek Vanecek, NJD