NHL starting goalies tonight: Who to start and bench for your fantasy hockey team | October 15

Auston Matthews, the star forward for the Toronto Maple Leafs, has kicked off the 2023-24 NHL season in an extraordinary fashion, notching back-to-back hat-tricks. This remarkable achievement by Matthews has been a sight to behold, making him the first player since Alexander Ovechkin, who accomplished the feat six years ago.

He was ably supported by his teammate, William Nylander, who scored two goals and provided an assist in the second game, contributing significantly to the Leafs' success. However, the role of a goaltender in securing victories should not be underestimated. Ilya Samsonov, the Maple Leafs' netminder, made an impressive 28 saves, proving pivotal in their triumph.

For avid fantasy hockey players, closely monitoring the projected starting goalies for tonight's matchups is essential for making informed decisions that can make or break your fantasy team. In the early stages of the season, the performance of goaltenders often plays a decisive role in the outcome of games, making it imperative to choose your fantasy team's netminders wisely.

NHL starting goalies for October 15

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Ottawa Senators

The Tampa Bay Lightning (1-1-0) face off against the Ottawa Senators (1-1-0) at Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa. This exciting clash is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET and can be viewed on NHL Network.

The starting goalie for the Tampa Bay Lightning is expected to be Matt Tomkins, while the Ottawa Senators are likely to have Joonas Korpisalo guarding their net. A keen eye on these netminders' performance is vital for fantasy hockey participants.

Carolina Hurricanes vs. Anaheim Ducks

In another thrilling matchup, the Carolina Hurricanes (2-0-0) go head-to-head with the Anaheim Ducks (0-1-0) at the Honda Center in Anaheim. The puck drop is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. ET and can be watched on ESPN+.

The Carolina Hurricanes are expected to have Antti Raanta as their starting goalie, while the Anaheim Ducks will likely put their faith in Lukas Dostal. Both of these netminders will play a critical role in determining the outcome of this game, making them significant considerations for fantasy hockey enthusiasts.

These NHL goalies are set to start in their teams' upcoming games. Fantasy hockey enthusiasts can make the lineup decisions accordingly and decide which goalies to pick and bench for the respective games.

As the 2023-24 NHL season unfolds, stay tuned for more thrilling matchups and exceptional performances from players like Auston Matthews. Make sure to keep a close watch on starting goalies, as their impact can be the key to fantasy hockey success. So, fantasy hockey participants, choose your goaltenders wisely and enjoy the thrilling hockey action.