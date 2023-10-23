NHL starting goalies tonight: Who to start and bench for your fantasy hockey team | October 23

Sunday saw only a pair of thrilling NHL matchups, as the Calgary Flames faced off against the Detroit Red Wings while the Boston Bruins took on the Anaheim Ducks. Today, there's just one game on the schedule, featuring the Montreal Canadiens and the Buffalo Sabres.

But hold onto your jerseys, hockey fans, as this apparent lull in the schedule is all part of the NHL's grand plan and the surprise the league has in store is nothing short of exciting.

Get ready for Tuesday, October 24, because that's when the ice is set to bustle with action. On that spectacular day, all 32 teams will be hitting the rinks, and the games will be broadcast across ESPN's family of networks, including ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPN+. The NHL Frozen Frenzy is about to take center stage, promising an exhilarating night of hockey action tomorrow.

While we anticipate this grand hockey spectacle, let's not forget the matchups today, and in particular, the projected starting goalies who will be guarding their nets.

NHL starting goalies tonight, October 23

Montreal Canadiens vs Buffalo Sabres

Place and Time: Buffalo, New York; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT

Montreal Canadiens starting goalie: Jake Allen

Buffalo Sabres starting goalie: Devon Levi

The Montreal Canadiens are set to square off against the Buffalo Sabres, and both teams are aiming to turn the tide on their somewhat turbulent beginnings to the season. The Canadiens hold a record of 2 wins, 1 loss, and 1 overtime loss, and they're riding high after a notable 3-2 victory, which has propelled them to a more promising position in the Atlantic Division.

Meanwhile, the Sabres, with a 2-3 record, are showing signs of progress following their recent 3-1 win, bringing them just one game below an even win-loss ratio this season. As both squads strive for advancement within the Atlantic Division, the upcoming game promises to be an exciting showdown.