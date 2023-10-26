NHL starting goalies tonight: Who to start and bench for your fantasy hockey team | October 26

The 2023 NHL season is in full swing and yesterday, the Washington Capitals secured a 6-4 victory over the New Jersey Devils, marking their second win in the last six games. However, they currently find themselves positioned second to last in the NHL's Metropolitan Division.
October 26 sees a whole host of fixtures, with 11 games to be played and fantasy points to be earned. As such, let's examine the projected starting goalies for the 22 teams scheduled to play today.
NHL starting goalies today, October 26
San Jose Sharks vs. Tampa Bay Lightning
- San Jose Sharks starting goalie: Mackenzie Blackwood
- Tampa Bay Lightning starting goalie: Jonas Johansson
Colorado Avalanche vs. Pittsburgh Penguins
- Colorado Avalanch starting goalie: Alexandar Georgie
- Pittsburgh Penguins starting goalie: Tristan Jarry
Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Montreal Canadiens
- Columbus Blue Jackets starting goalie: Elvis Merzlikins
- Montreal Canadiens starting goalie: Jake Allen
Seattle Kraken vs. Carolina Hurricanes
- Seattle Kraken starting goalie: Philipp Grubauer
- Carolina Hurricanes starting goalie: Frederik Andersen
Winnipeg Jets vs. Detroit Red Wings
- Winnipeg Jets starting goalie: Connor Hellebuyck
- Detroit Red Wings starting goalie: James Reimer
Anaheim Ducks vs. Boston Bruins
- Anaheim Ducks starting goalie: John Gibson
- Boston Bruins starting goalie: Linus Ullmark
Ottawa Senators vs. New York Islanders
- Ottawa Senators starting goalie: Joonas Korpisalo
- New York Islanders starting goalie: Ilya Sorokin
Minnesota Wild vs. Philadelphia Flyers
- Minnesota Wild starting goalie: Filip Gustavsson
- Philadelphia Flyers starting goalie: Carter Hart
Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Dallas Stars
- Toronto Maple Leafs starting goalie: Joseph Woll
- Dallas Stars starting goalie: Jake Oettinger
New York Rangers vs. Edmonton Oilers
- New York Rangers starting goalie: Igor Shesterkin
- Edmonton Oilers starting goalie: Stuart Skinner
St Louis Blues vs. Calgary Flames
- St Louis Blue starting goalie: Jordan Binnington
- Calgary Flames starting goalie: Jacob Markstrom
The above names are the players to start in your fantasy teams tonight, and you should bench the substitutes.
For fantasy hockey enthusiasts, having this information can help them make informed decisions about their goaltender selections. Strategic choices like which goalie to pick and bench for these upcoming NHL games are essential and can often be the difference between winning and losing.