NHL starting goalies tonight: Who to start and bench for your fantasy hockey team | October 26

The 2023 NHL season is in full swing and yesterday, the Washington Capitals secured a 6-4 victory over the New Jersey Devils, marking their second win in the last six games. However, they currently find themselves positioned second to last in the NHL's Metropolitan Division.

October 26 sees a whole host of fixtures, with 11 games to be played and fantasy points to be earned. As such, let's examine the projected starting goalies for the 22 teams scheduled to play today.

NHL starting goalies today, October 26

San Jose Sharks vs. Tampa Bay Lightning

San Jose Sharks starting goalie: Mackenzie Blackwood

Tampa Bay Lightning starting goalie: Jonas Johansson

Colorado Avalanche vs. Pittsburgh Penguins

Colorado Avalanch starting goalie: Alexandar Georgie

Pittsburgh Penguins starting goalie: Tristan Jarry

Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Montreal Canadiens

Columbus Blue Jackets starting goalie: Elvis Merzlikins

Montreal Canadiens starting goalie: Jake Allen

Seattle Kraken vs. Carolina Hurricanes

Seattle Kraken starting goalie: Philipp Grubauer

Carolina Hurricanes starting goalie: Frederik Andersen

Winnipeg Jets vs. Detroit Red Wings

Winnipeg Jets starting goalie: Connor Hellebuyck

Detroit Red Wings starting goalie: James Reimer

Anaheim Ducks vs. Boston Bruins

Anaheim Ducks starting goalie: John Gibson

Boston Bruins starting goalie: Linus Ullmark

Ottawa Senators vs. New York Islanders

Ottawa Senators starting goalie: Joonas Korpisalo

New York Islanders starting goalie: Ilya Sorokin

Minnesota Wild vs. Philadelphia Flyers

Minnesota Wild starting goalie: Filip Gustavsson

Philadelphia Flyers starting goalie: Carter Hart

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Dallas Stars

Toronto Maple Leafs starting goalie: Joseph Woll

Dallas Stars starting goalie: Jake Oettinger

New York Rangers vs. Edmonton Oilers

New York Rangers starting goalie: Igor Shesterkin

Edmonton Oilers starting goalie: Stuart Skinner

St Louis Blues vs. Calgary Flames

St Louis Blue starting goalie: Jordan Binnington

Calgary Flames starting goalie: Jacob Markstrom

The above names are the players to start in your fantasy teams tonight, and you should bench the substitutes.

For fantasy hockey enthusiasts, having this information can help them make informed decisions about their goaltender selections. Strategic choices like which goalie to pick and bench for these upcoming NHL games are essential and can often be the difference between winning and losing.