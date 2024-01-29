NHL Trade Deadline 2024: 5 players that teams might be eying for potential trades ft. Elias Lindholm

The 2024 NHL Trade Deadline is just over a month away, and many key players are available.

Heading into the NHL Trade Deadline, there has been talk of there not being many selling teams. But, despite there not being a ton of teams looking to sell, there are some difference-makers available for Stanley Cup-contending teams.

5 trade targets ahead of NHL Trade Deadline

#1, Elias Lindholm, C, Calgary Flames

Elias Lindholm is arguably the top player available ahead of the Mar. 8 NHL Trade Deadline.

Lindholm will have suitors like the Boston Bruins and Colorado Avalanche interested in him. Although he's Calgary's first-line center, he's better suited for the second-line on a playoff-bound team.

The Swede currently has 32 points in 49 games and is a perfect second-line center for a Stanley Cup contender.

#2, Chris Tanev, D, Calgary Flames

Chris Tanev will likely be traded

Chris Tanev is the top defenseman available ahead of the 2024 NHL Trade Deadline.

The Calgary Flames defenseman is a pending free agent and should fetch a first-round pick or top prospect. Tanev can be a shutdown defender for whichever team acquires him and also add a physical presence to the back end.

He has 10 points in 46 games this season.

#3, Sean Monahan, C, Montreal Canadiens

Sean Monahan has been informed he will be traded

Sean Monahan was told by the Montreal Canadiens front office he would be traded by the NHL Trade Deadline to a playoff contender.

Monahan is a pending free agent and is enjoying a bounce-back season. He has 35 points in 49 games and should be a second or third-line center for a Stanley Cup contender.

Whichever team doesn't land Elias Lindholm will immediately circle on Monahan.

#4, Sean Walker, D, Philadelphia Flyers

Sean Walker is a pending free agent

Despite the Philadelphia Flyers being in a playoff spot, they could look to trade defenseman Sean Walker.

Walker is a pending free agent and with Philadelphia not being a true Stanley Cup contender, he could be moved. Walker is a good two-way defenseman and has 17 points in 50 games this season.

The Toronto Maple Leafs, Tampa Bay Lightning, Dallas Stars and Edmonton Oilers could all be possible options.

#5, Jake Allen, G, Montreal Canadiens

Jake Allen is the top goalie available

If a goalie is going to get moved, it will be the Montreal Canadiens' Jake Allen.

Montreal is carrying three goalies and many have hinted at Allen possibly being moved. He would come in and be a solid backup for a team like the Edmonton Oilers or Carolina Hurricanes who need stability in net.