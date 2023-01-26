NHL trade deadline: A look at the top names who could be on the move

As the regular season continues to roll on, teams need to consider potential moves before the NHL trade deadline. It is still over a month before the March 3 deadline, which allows teams time to determine if they will be buyers or sellers this season. While some teams have already determined their situation, others are currently pursuing a playoff push and may be in the market.

The Carolina Hurricanes are gearing up for a deep playoff run. Will they make a big splash at the trade deadline?

"The Carolina Hurricanes are gearing up for a deep playoff run. Will they make a big splash at the trade deadline?"

While every year, a plethora of rumors surround the trade deadline with no action being taken, this season should see several star players on the move. Here is a deeper look at three of the biggest names who will likely be on the move before March 3.

#1. Bo Horvat of the Vancouver Canucks is expected to move before the NHL trade deadline

Bo Horvat is the most likely superstar to be on the move before the deadline. The 27-year-old center of the Vancouver Canucks is set to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason. Seeing that Horvat and the Canucks failed to reach a contract extension this year, it appears that the Vancouver captain will be moved.

Kypreos: "Hearing that the Stars and Devils are among teams that may be most aggressive for Canucks captain Bo Horvat. Both organizations want an extended playoff run and seem willing to pay for it."

"Hearing that the Stars and Devils are among teams that may be most aggressive for Canucks captain Bo Horvat. Both organizations want an extended playoff run and seem willing to pay for it."

This season with Vancouver, Bo Horvat has scored 31 goals and recorded 19 assists. However, with the Canucks sitting near the bottom of the league, it would be in the best interest of both parties to move on.

#2. Jakob Chychrun of the Arizona Coyotes has been the subject of several trade rumors this season

24-year-old defenseman Jakob Chychrun of the Arizona Coyotes is another name who has popped up in rumors all season. While he remains under contract with the club until 2024-2025, the rebuilding Coyotes may look to move their star defenseman for a haul of prospects and draft picks.

Chychrun will be at the top of several teams' wishlists before the deadline, given his abilities and team-friendly contract. The 24-year-old from Boca Raton, Florida carries a current salary cap hit of $4.6 million per season.

#3. Timo Meier of the San Jose Sharks is attracting the interest of several teams

Another superstar forward on seemingly on the trade block is Timo Meier of the San Jose Sharks. The 26-year-old forward is a pending restricted free agent and carries a current salary cap hit of $6 million.

I've seen many fans concerned about acquiring Timo Meier at the trade deadline, citing his $10M qualifying offer as a reason not to trade for him. Here's the thing: He's worth every penny of it.

"I've seen many fans concerned about acquiring Timo Meier at the trade deadline, citing his $10M qualifying offer as a reason not to trade for him. Here's the thing: He's worth every penny of it."

Meier is one of the most sought-after forwards in the NHL as we approach the trade deadline. Teams such as the New Jersey Devils, Winnipeg Jets, and the Buffalo Sabres are rumored to be interested in the talented winger.

