NHL Trade Rumors: Insider names three contenders in hot pursuit of Vancouver Canucks winger

The saga of Conor Garland's trade request has taken a turn as the Vancouver Canucks have granted him permission to explore potential moves. This revelation, shared by Elliotte Friedman during "Saturday Headlines," sheds light on the Canucks' efforts to accommodate Garland's request before the season's commencement to avoid playing with a reduced roster.

"Vancouver tried to get it done before the season so they wouldn't have to play with 17 (players) on opening night," Friedman reported. "Not that it mattered against the Oilers. Now, it's harder to predict the timeline because teams tend to wait and see what they've got before making moves. So it's tougher to say when this is going to occur."

Among the potential suitors for Garland, the Columbus Blue Jackets, Nashville Predators and Winnipeg Jets have been reported as interested parties. However, as Friedman suggests, there might be more teams quietly considering a bid for the talented forward.

"Among the teams that have been reported to be interested are Columbus, Nashville and Winnipeg," Friedman further said. "But I do think there are more. Vancouver has indicated that its goal here is to free up about a million to 2 million more in cap room after any trade, and they prefer a defenseman in return."

One of the primary objectives for the Vancouver Canucks in this trade scenario is to create additional salary cap space, ranging from one to two million dollars. This strategic financial move could facilitate the team's flexibility in shaping its roster moving forward. Furthermore, Vancouver has expressed a preference for acquiring a defenseman in return, addressing a specific need within their lineup.

Potential trade partners aligning with these criteria include the Winnipeg Jets, with players like Logan Stanley or Dylan Samberg fitting the description. Stanley and Samberg both have potential and youth and could represent valuable additions to the Canucks' defensive corps.

The Nashville Predators could also be a potential partner, with Tanner Molendyk emerging as a feasible option. Molendyk, with his burgeoning skillset, could contribute positively to Vancouver's defensive lineup.

In the case of the Columbus Blue Jackets, Jake Bean's name comes to the forefront as a potential acquisition. Bean's defensive capabilities and the potential for further development align with Vancouver's needs. His addition could provide the Canucks with a solid presence on the blue line.

As the trade talks evolve, Garland's fate remains uncertain, but it's clear that the Vancouver Canucks are committed to finding a solution that satisfies both the player and the team's future prospects.