NHL Trade Rumors: Toronto Maple Leafs 'not close' on signing D-man before July 1 free agency

The NHL's Toronto Maple Leafs and defenseman Luke Schenn are currently engaged in negotiations to extend their working relationship. However, according to reports from Rick Dhaliwal, there appears to be a significant gap in the discussions, leaving the two parties without a framework for a new deal.

Dhaliwal shared this information on his Donnie and Dhali show, indicating that although talks are ongoing, they are far from reaching a resolution. As a result, there is a possibility that Schenn may explore other options when free agency begins on July 1st.

"He’s not close to signing a contract with the Maple Leafs," Dhaliwal said on his Donnie and Dhali show on Friday."There’s work to do. They’re talking, but they’re not close. You never know. Luke might hit July 1st."

Luke Schenn, who recently completed a two-year, $1.7 million contract with the Vancouver Canucks in 2021, has not earned more than $1.25 million per season since the 2015-16 NHL season. Furthermore, he has not signed a contract longer than two years during this time span. It is unclear what specific terms Schenn is seeking in his negotiations with the Maple Leafs, but Dhaliwal previously reported that he was interested in securing both term and trade protection in his new contract.

Despite initially being expected to fill a bottom-pair or seventh defensive role, Schenn quickly climbed up the depth chart for the Maple Leafs. He found himself consistently playing alongside Morgan Rielly in the top-four defensive pairing during the 2023 Stanley Cup playoffs.

Schenn's impact on the ice was notable, particularly during the first round, where he was present for seven goals scored by the Maple Leafs while allowing only one goal against at even strength. In the subsequent series against the Florida Panthers, Schenn continued to excel, being on the ice for three goals for and just one against at even strength, despite the Maple Leafs ultimately losing the series in five games.

When and where will the 2024 NHL Stadium Series happen?

In an eagerly awaited event, the NHL Stadium Series of 2024 is set to captivate hockey fans worldwide with two thrilling outdoor games scheduled for the upcoming 2023-24 NHL season. After a brief hiatus, this series promises an exceptional experience as spectators are treated to the showdown between the Philadelphia Flyers and the New Jersey Devils on February 17.

It will be followed by an exhilarating match-up between the New York Rangers and the New York Islanders on February 18. These exciting games will take place at the iconic MetLife Stadium, situated in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

MetLife Stadium has a prestigious reputation for hosting major sporting events and is the home stadium for both the New York Jets and the New York Giants. With a seating capacity exceeding 82,000, the venue provides an ideal setting for the NHL Stadium Series.

