NHL Winter Classic 2024 Vegas Golden Knights vs Seattle Kraken: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Jan 1st 2024

This Monday, the 2024 Discover NHL Winter Classic unfolds as the Vegas Golden Knights and Seattle Kraken collide at T-Mobile Park, home of the MLB team Seattle Mariners. The game airs at 3 p.m. ET on MAX, truTV, TNT, SN and TVAS.

The Kraken host the reigning Stanley Cup champion Golden Knights in their historic first outdoor game in franchise history.

Vegas is coming off a 3-2 home victory against the LA Kings on Dec. 28, while Seattle secured a 2-1 win over the Philadelphia Flyers on Dec. 29.

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Seattle Kraken: Game Preview

After dropping four consecutive games, the Vegas Golden Knights rebounded with a victory over the LA Kings in their most recent outing. The team's defensive performance ranks ninth in the NHL, with an average of 2.76 goals allowed per game. On the offensive front, the Golden Knights have been productive, averaging 3.32 goals per game, ranking 12th in the league.

Jack Eichel has been a standout with 16 goals and 24 assists this season, while Jonathan Marchessault and Mark Stone have contributed 17 goals and 10 assists and five goals and 10 assists, respectively, over the last 10 games.

In goal, Logan Thompson maintains a record of 11-6-3 with a 2.80 GAA and a .902 SV%.

Meanwhile, the Seattle Kraken's confidence is soaring as they ride a four-game winning streak, having conceded only five goals. Despite offensive struggles, scoring an average of 2.65 goals per game, the team has showcased a robust defense, allowing only 2.97 goals per game this season.

Vince Dunn has been a pivotal force with six goals and 24 assists, while Jared McCann has notched 14 goals and eight assists.

In goal, Joey Daccord has been stellar, holding an 8-5-8 record, a .915 SV%, and a 2.46 GAA, making 610 saves with an impressive 7.3 goals saved above average.

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Seattle Kraken: Head-to-head and significant numbers

The Kraken and Golden Knights have faced off nine times in their history, with the Kraken holding an overall record 1-8 (11.1%) against the Golden Knights. Currently, the Kraken are grappling with a three-game losing streak against the Golden Knights. In penalty kill, the Kraken sit at 15th in the league with 79.6%, while the Golden Knights secure the 12th position with an 81.5% penalty kill rate. In terms of faceoff win rates, the Kraken stand at 17th with 48.8%, whereas the Golden Knights claim the 12th spot with a 49.6% faceoff win percentage.

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Seattle Kraken: Odds and prediction

Vegas has dominated as favorites this season, winning 16 of the 27 games in which they held that status. In games with odds shorter than -139 (22 games), the Golden Knights have secured 14 wins, giving them a commendable 58.2% chance of winning the game.

The Kraken, often positioned as underdogs in 25 games, have managed eight upset wins, reflecting a 32.0% success rate. Seattle holds a 7-10 record in games where odds list it at +117 or longer, suggesting a 46.1% chance of succeeding today.

Prediction: Golden Knights 3 - 4 Kraken

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Seattle Kraken: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result: Kraken to win.

Tip 2: Total goals over 4: Yes.

Tip 3: Golden Knights to beat the spread: Yes.

