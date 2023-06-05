NHL YouTuber put MrBeast on a hockey team. Does he win the Stanley Cup?

MrBeast, the American YouTuber and philanthropist, has captivated millions of viewers with his engaging content and charitable endeavors. With over 150 million subscribers, he has become one of the most influential figures on the YouTube platform.

But what if Mr. Beast decided to embark on a different path? The YouTube channel "Stick on The Ice" explored this possibility by creating a unique scenario where MrBeast leaves YouTube and joins the NHL.

In this imaginative storyline, MrBeast's hockey journey begins at the very bottom, as he is drafted 50th overall by the Arizona Coyotes. It is a challenging start for the aspiring hockey player, as he struggles to find his footing on the ice.

Beast drafted 50th overall by the Arizona Coyotes

In his rookie season, his performance was far from stellar. He recorded just five goals and one assist in 82 games. However, his determination and perseverance motivated him to improve his skills.

Beast's stats in his first season.

As time progressed, his dedication paid off. He began to shine as one of the best players in the league. With his overall hockey abilities steadily improving, he became a formidable force on the ice. In his final NHL season, he played for the for the Carolina Hurricanes, one of the top teams in the NHL. Expectations were high, and a Stanley Cup win seemed within reach.

A sad end to the hopes and aspirations of virtual MrBeast

Despite MrBeast's extraordinary performance throughout the season, fate had a different outcome in store for him and the Hurricanes. The team fell short of making it to the playoffs, finishing 25th in the NHL standings. It was a disappointing blow for him, who had hoped to lift the Stanley Cup.

Hurricanes 25th in the NHL standings

Nevertheless, his individual achievements could not be overlooked. He finished with 73 points in 82 games, which included 37 goals and 36 assists.

73 points in 82 games

Meanwhile, the Stanley Cup Finals featured the St. Louis Blues and the Ottawa Senators battling it out for hockey's ultimate prize. In a thrilling showdown, the St. Louis Blues emerged victorious, securing the Stanley Cup. Meanwhile, the hypothetical storyline presented a sad end for Mr.Beast and his team.

Although this storyline is purely fictional, it highlights the creativity and imagination of the "Stick on The Ice" YouTube channel. By envisioning MrBeast's hypothetical journey in the NHL, the channel offers fans a unique blend of entertainment and hockey-inspired content.

