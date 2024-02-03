NHLPA executive director criticizes Arizona Coyotes ownership on arena situation

NHLPA executive director Marty Walsh didn't mince words when addressing the Arizona Coyotes' ongoing arena predicament during the mid-season press conferences at NHL All-Star Weekend. Walsh expressed his belief that if a suitable arena plan isn't in place for the Coyotes by the end of the 2023-24 NHL season, the team should seriously consider relocating.

"If there's no plan in Arizona, I would encourage a move to another location, absolutely," Walsh asserted. "I think the league feels that Arizona is a good market and I can understand that. The issue I have, and the players have, is how long do you wait to get a home? They're playing in a college arena and they're the second tenant in that arena. This is not the way to run a business."

The Arizona Coyotes have faced arena challenges since their departure from Glendale in 2022, where the city council opted not to renew their arena lease for the Gila River Center. Currently playing at the 5,000-seat Mullett Arena on the Arizona State University campus, the team's temporary solution has become a prolonged struggle between team and city.

The NHLPA director expressed disappointment in the Arizona Coyotes' ownership and leadership for not engaging with the players' union since he assumed his role last year about the ongoing situation in Arizona. He emphasized that the players desire to compete in a proper NHL arena and criticized the lack of communication between the team and the union representing its players.

Gary Bettman updates the league regarding Arizona Coyotes arena situation

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman addressed the Arizona Coyotes' arena situation as well, promising that it would be addressed in the coming weeks. Owner Alex Meruelo's focus on acquiring a specific piece of property in Mesa, potentially for a new sports arena and entertainment district, provides a glimmer of hope for the Coyotes' future in Arizona. However, it's not as if a piece of property that is bought tommorow will become a state of the art stadium next week.

Bettman stressed that the league is not currently in an expansion mode or considering relocation, despite interest from Utah Jazz owner Ryan Smith in bringing an NHL team to Salt Lake City. The NHL has also reportedly explored potential expansion opportunities in Houston, Atlanta, Kansas City, and Cincinnati.

Walsh, frustrated with the lack of progress on the Coyotes' arena plan, didn't rule out the possibility of Utah becoming the team's next home. As the uncertainty looms, Walsh declared:

"The next deadline for me is tomorrow. I mean, it's right now,"