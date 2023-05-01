Nick Foligno landing spots: Where could the talented center end up?

Nick Foligno could be on the move again this offseason. As the 2023 NHL free agency period approaches, many teams are looking to add veteran leadership and experience to their rosters.

One player who could provide both of those qualities is Foligno, who is set to become an unrestricted free agent.

The 33-year-old forward has spent the majority of his career with the Columbus Blue Jackets, but was traded to the Toronto Maple Leafs in 2021. Foligno signed with the Boston Bruins the summer after and has spent the past two seasons in Beantown. With still having a deadly ability to find the net, Foligno still brings a wealth of experience and leadership to the table.

Having said that, let's take a look at the three teams who would be keen on acquiring Foligno.

#1 Minnesota Wild

One team that could greatly benefit from Nick Foligno's presence is the Minnesota Wild. It is well known that the Wild lack a lot of talent in center depth, and Foligno could help fix that.

Foligno has shown that he can provide that type of leadership both on and off the ice. His physical style of play would also fit in well with the Wild's system. Playing with the Wild would also give Foligno the opportunity to play with his brother, Marcus.

#2 Boston Bruins

If it isn't broken, don't fix it. After a turbulent season in Toronto, Nick Foligno has fit in perfectly playing for the Boston Bruins. Foligno has been a top scorer for the B's depite is aging career.

If Foligno wanted to finish out his career in Boston, the Bruins would surely oblige as they continue to press for another Stanley Cup. Additionally, Foligno's toughness and ability to play a gritty style of hockey is a good fit for the team's identity.

#3 Pittsburgh Penguins

Finally, the Pittsburgh Penguins could also benefit from signing Nick Foligno. The Penguins have a strong core of veteran players, but could use some additional leadership in their bottom-six forwards.

The Penguins are going to have to fill a lot of roles in their forward group this off-season, and Foligno's versatility and ability to play on both the wing and center could also make him a valuable asset to the team.

Why Nick Foligno would be a valuable addition to any team

Foligno is a player who could bring a lot of value to the aforementioned teams. His experience, leadership, and physical style of play make him a desirable player for any team looking to add depth and grit to their lineup.

As the free agency period approaches, it will be interesting to see where Foligno ultimately ends up and how he can help his new team succeed.

