Nicolas Roy's partner shares group photo with Stanley Cup ft Mark Stone & co

Mark Stone's wife Hayley Thompson shared a picture to her Instagram story. It was reshared by Nicolas Roy's partner, Laurie Pepin, on her Instagram stories.

The Instagram post garnered attention from fans and followers alike. It features several players from the Vegas Golden Knights and their respective wives and partners. The photo, captured in front of a private jet with the Stanley Cup proudly displayed, showcased the joy and camaraderie shared by the couples.

Among the couples in the picture were Mark Stone and Hayley Thompson, Alex Pietrangelo, and Jayne Cox, Zach Whitecloud and Madison Wedderspoon, Teddy Blueger and Monique LaFontaine, and, of course, Nicolas Roy and Laurie Pepin. It was a special moment captured in time, symbolizing the celebration of their team's success and the bonds they share off the ice.

Nicolas Roy's partner's Insta story.

The inclusion of Mark Stone and Hayley Thompson in the picture brought attention to their engagement, which took place during the NHL All-Star break in 2021. The couple announced the news on Instagram, sharing their excitement with their followers.

The Instagram post by Nicolas Roy's partner, Laurie Pepin, not only showcased the joyous celebration of the Stanley Cup victory, but also highlighted the personal relationships and connections that exist within the team. It provided fans with a glimpse into the lives of these athletes and their partners. It reminded everyone that behind the success on the ice, there are strong bonds and loving relationships.

Exploring Mark Stone's hat trick in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Finals.

Mark Stone can finally breathe a sigh of relief as his team, the Vegas Golden Knights, have clinched the Stanley Cup. The Golden Knights demonstrated their dominance throughout the season, and their triumph in the playoffs and in the Finals was well-deserved. Stone's exceptional leadership and stellar performances played a crucial role in their success.

During Game 5, Stone left an indelible mark on the series against the Florida Panthers with a sensational hat trick. He propelled the Golden Knights to a resounding 9-3 victory. As the team's captain, he led by example, rallying his teammates and ensuring that the Panthers couldn't mount a comeback in the Stanley Cup Finals.

Stone's contributions extended far beyond just his scoring prowess. He showcased his leadership skills and an unwavering commitment to his team's success throughout the entire season. He has inspired and motivated his teammates on and off the ice. This has made him a true knight in the Golden Knights' quest for the ultimate prize.

