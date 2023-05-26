"Nobody sweeps the Dallas Stars" - Stars extend series with OT goal from Joe Pavelski

In a thrilling showdown during the Western Conference finals, the Dallas Stars extended their series against the Vegas Golden Knights with an exhilarating overtime win.

The game was a rollercoaster of emotions, featuring stellar goals and a tense atmosphere. Joe Pavelski's power-play goal in OT lifted the Stars to a 3-2 victory, prompting a frenzy of excitement among fans at the American Airlines Center and online.

Early leads and stellar goals in Game 4

The Vegas Golden Knights struck first, with William Karlsson finding the back of the net to give his team an early lead. However, the Dallas Stars quickly responded, showcasing their resilience and determination.

Jason Robertson delivered a show-stopping goal, expertly batting the puck out of the air twice past Adin Hill, leveling the score at 1-1. Robertson's impressive display of skill and agility electrified the crowd, setting the stage for an intense game ahead.

The second period saw the Golden Knights regain the lead with a goal from Jonathan Marchessault, but once again, the Stars had an answer. Jason Robertson, demonstrating his offensive prowess, notched his second goal of the game to tie the score once more.

The relentless back-and-forth action displayed the high stakes and competitive nature of the series, leaving fans on the edge of their seats.

Joe Pavelski's OT heroics keep the Stars alive

The tension only intensified in the third period, with both teams pushing for the crucial go-ahead goal. The deadlock couldn't be broken, leading to the third overtime period of the series.

This time around, it was the Dallas Stars who emerged victorious. Just two and a half minutes into overtime, Brayden McNabb's high-sticking penalty on Ty Dellandrea granted the Stars a power play opportunity.

Pavelski seized the moment, capitalizing on the advantage to score his first goal of the series. The arena erupted in a frenzy of jubilation as the Stars forced a Game 5, keeping their hopes alive.

The Dallas Stars' thrilling overtime victory against the Vegas Golden Knights showcased their resilience, skill, and ability to rise to the occasion when facing elimination.

As the teams prepare for the next chapter in their Western Conference finals clash, the Stars will look to keep their Stanley Cup dream alive.

