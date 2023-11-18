"Not happy about it" - When Ryan Miller voiced his frustration over Milan Lucic's hit that left him with a concussion

In 2011, the NHL faced controversy when Boston Bruins forward Milan Lucic collided with former Buffalo Sabres goalie Ryan Miller, leaving him with a concussion. The incident took place on Nov. 12, 2011, when the goaltender ventured beyond his crease in a game.

Miller had expressed disappointment with the NHL's decision not to discipline Lucic.

"I'm not going to be happy about it, but I'm not going to speak out against it," Ryan Miller said. "We're going to move forward and we're going to play some hockey. And hopefully, I'm playing hockey sooner than later."

Miller also rejected Milan Lucic's claim that the collision was unavoidable:

"I think he said what he had to say to avoid being suspended. It's the NHL, man. The guy can skate. He can stop. He can turn. He can pick his head up."

Miller paused for a moment, then he added with a laugh:

"If he didn't see me then, I don't even know how that could happen."

Despite Miller's frustration, Milan Lucic faced no suspension, leading to increased discussions among NHL general managers about goalie safety.

The incident sparked debates about whether goalies should be granted special status, similar to quarterbacks in football, to restrict hits in certain situations. The general consensus among GMs was that goalies shouldn't be considered fair game for hard hits.

Former Boston Bruins GM Peter Chiarelli had acknowledged a straw poll where a majority felt Lucic should have been suspended. In a statement following the incident, he said:

"It's fair to say there's heightened awareness. There's no change coming. Brendan wants to make it clear, and he did make it clear, goalies aren't fair game ... Brendan's done a good job. These things rarely happen, so we don't want to overreact."

Ryan Miller was diagnosed with a concussion and whiplash following the incident. The aftermath also saw scrutiny directed at the Sabres for not retaliating against Lucic during the game. The team held a meeting to discuss its reaction and eventually rebounded with a win over the Montreal Canadiens.

Milan Lucic commented on the hit in 2020

Years later, during a Bruins reunion over Zoom, Milan Lucic commented on the hit, suggesting that Miller shouldn't have been out of his crease.

"He shouldn’t have been standing there," Lucic said. "Stay in your crease, no?"

His teammate Chris Kelly chimed in and said:

"You ruined their entire season that year."

"It got them (Jack) Eichel, so it worked out," Lucic replied.

According to Milan Lucic, the Sabres ultimately benefited by drafting Jack Eichel, No. 2 overall pick in the 2015 NHL Entry Draft.