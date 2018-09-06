Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

NY Islanders get tax break for Nassau Coliseum project

Associated Press
NEWS
News
20   //    06 Sep 2018, 23:58 IST
AP Image

UNIONDALE, N.Y. (AP) — The Nassau County Industrial Development Agency has approved tax breaks for the New York Islanders' planned renovations at NYCB Live's Nassau Coliseum.

Newsday says completion of $9.95 million in interior upgrades would allow the hockey team to return to Uniondale for three years while a new arena at Belmont Park is developed.

The Islanders plan to split their schedule between the Coliseum and Brooklyn's Barclays Center over three seasons. They'll play at least 60 games at their former home arena during that period.

An attorney for BSE Global, which operates both venues, says the improvements need to be completed by Dec. 1, when the Islanders host the Columbus Blue Jackets in Uniondale.

The work's being funded with a $6 million state grant and $3.9 million from the team.

___

Information from: Newsday, http://www.newsday.com

Topics you might be interested in:
National Hockey League
Associated Press
NEWS
Why the New York Islanders mean business in 2018/19
RELATED STORY
Islanders fire GM Snow, coach Weight, Lamoriello is new GM
RELATED STORY
Islanders hire Caps' Mitch Korn as director of goaltending
RELATED STORY
Brodeur leaves post as Blues assistant general manager
RELATED STORY
Will the Pittsburgh Penguins Re-Sign Tristan Jarry and if...
RELATED STORY
Stanley Cup run makes up for Capitals' playoff failures
RELATED STORY
Tavares' future, Flames-Hurricanes trade spice up NHL draft
RELATED STORY
Tavares to Leafs, moves out West shift NHL balance of power
RELATED STORY
NHL free agency: Center market deep from Tavares and beyond
RELATED STORY
AP source: Couture agrees to 8-year extension with Sharks
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us