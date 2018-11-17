×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

O'Reilly scores twice, Blues beat Golden Knights 4-1

Associated Press
NEWS
News
5   //    17 Nov 2018, 11:17 IST
AP Image

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Ryan O'Reilly scored twice to lead the St. Louis Blues over the Vegas Golden Knights 4-1 on Friday night.

The Blues are 4-1-0 against the Pacific Division this season and 3-0-2 against the Golden Knights since the start of last season. Brayden Schenn and Oskar Sundqvist also scored for St. Louis.

Vegas had scored four or more goals in three of its past four games but was shut down by Jake Allen. The Blues goalie stopped 32 shots after allowing three or more goals in five of his previous six outings.

William Carrier scored for the Golden Knights, and Marc-Andre Fleury made 31 saves

Vegas opened the scoring when Pierre-Edouard Bellemare flipped the puck down ice and St. Louis' Carl Gunnarsson let it slide by, setting up Carrier for a break against Allen. Moments later, the Blues tied it when O'Reilly flipped it just under Fleury's arm.

St. Louis took a 2-1 lead when Vladimir Tarasenko dropped the puck off for Jaden Schwartz, who fired a shot from the right win that O'Reilly deflected.

O'Reilly leads the Blues with 10 goals and 23 points.

Schenn scored off a faceoff for a 3-1 lead later in the second period, and Sundqvist scored 59 seconds later.

Sundqvist has six goals in his 79-game career, and three of them have come against Vegas this season, also scoring two on Nov. 1 in a 5-3 win at St. Louis.

NOTES: The Golden Knights played their final game without suspended defenseman Nate Schmidt, who sat the first 20 games for violating the league's Performance Enhancing Substances Program. ... Gunnarsson left the game with an upper-body injury and did not return. ... Vladimir Tarasenko had two assists and has a point in seven of his last nine games.

UP NEXT

Blues: Travels to play San Jose on Saturday

Golden Knights: Visits Edmonton on Sunday.

Topics you might be interested in:
National Hockey League
Associated Press
NEWS
Hartman scores twice as Predators beat Golden Knights 4-1
RELATED STORY
Carrier scores game-winner, Golden Knights top Senators 5-3
RELATED STORY
Sundqvist's 2 rare goals send Blues past Golden Knights 5-3
RELATED STORY
Canadiens beat Golden Knights to spoil Pacioretty's return
RELATED STORY
Blackhawks end 8-game skid, beat Blues 1-0
RELATED STORY
Tarasenko scores twice, Blues beat Blackhawks 7-3
RELATED STORY
Granlund scores in shootout, Canucks beat Golden Knights 3-2
RELATED STORY
Laine scores, Hellebuyck makes 41 saves, Jets beat Blues 5-1
RELATED STORY
Haula scores in shootout, Golden Knights top Wild 2-1
RELATED STORY
Eichel scores 2 in Sabres' 4-2 win over Golden Knights
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us