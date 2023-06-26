Oliver Moore’s height, weight, age, and other physical attributes explored

Oliver Moore has shown a lot of promise in his initial years. As a center hailing from Minnesota, he has placed himself in a good position in this year's draft. Moore will undoubtedly be a first-round pick as he has performed well for the United States U-18 National Training Development team.

Moore offers NHL clubs a fascinating possibility thanks to his incredible speed and tactical play style, which is centered on advancing the game.

Physical attributes of Oliver Moore

Oliver Moore,18, stands at around 5 feet 11 inches and weighs around 176 pounds, which is fairly average for an NHL player.

Moore had a good NHL draft combine. He was top 10 in the vertical jump and the pro agility left categories. He had a vertical jump of 21.7 inches and emerged ninth. In the pro agility test (left), he finished in 4.13 seconds.

The pro agility test or the 5-10-5 yard shuttle (or 15-30-15 feet) measures control, agility, and multidirectional speed. One sequence will start on the right for each participant, and the other will start on the left.

Oliver Moore: One of the quickest on skates

Oliver Moore scored 75 points (31 goals, 44 assists), nine power-play goals, and 61 games played as the center for USA Hockey's National Squad Development Programme Under-18 squad.

Moore, who has already committed to play for the University of Minnesota the following season, contributed nine points (four goals, five assists) in nine games to the United States' victory in the 2023 IIHF World Under-18 Championship. However, Moore has been overshadowed by teammates Will Smith, Ryan Leonard, and Gabe Perreault going into the draft. Leonard and Smith are anticipated to finish in the top five, with Smith finishing in the top 10.

Because of the players ahead of him, Moore might drop just outside the top 10, but his speed could easily make him a top choice. Without a doubt, Moore is the finest skater in his draft class and one of the quickest. He can trick defensemen with his quick edges or scorch them with his straight-ahead pace. Due to his lightning-fast release and strong shot, he can select corners with ease.

Moore has many teams looking for him. The Philadelphia Flyers have the seventh overall choice in the draft and could be the perfect place for him to land. Moore's superior skating skills would boost the Flyers' speed and agility right away, qualities that fit with their fast-paced style of play.

Other teams that could benefit from him are the Vancouver Canucks and the Arizona Coyotes. Moore could benefit them immensely with his attributes.

