The Ottawa Senators, known for their passionate and dedicated fan base, have often been at the center of heated sports discussions on Twitter.

Bruce Garrioch, a well-known hockey columnist for Postmedia and a contributor to TSN, stirred up quite a reaction among NHL fans with a tweet. This was regarding the Ottawa Senators' arbitration decision involving winger Alex DeBrincat.

"Will have more on this later but the Senators will elect to take winger Alex DeBrincat to arbitration at Thursday's 5 p.m. deadline. He doesn't want to sign here, the club can get a 15% discount on his $9 million contract if successful, so it makes sense."

This tweet sparked a variety of responses, with fans expressing their opinions on the matter.

chet1028: Makes sense. Hold a guy hostage. Great first move by new ownership. Lol.

Alex Jodoin: I'm sure it'll go great for them keeping a guy who doesn't want to be there

Johnny_Canadia: Smarter for the Sens to go this way. Get him on a 1 year deal. Hope he plays better this year so when they flip him at the deadline they can get some useful assets for their rebuild.

Zumpa: Lmao. He gone, being forced into arbitration doesn't usually end well

John Matrix Junior: Imagine trading for a guy who doesn't care or want to play in Ottawa for the 7th overall pick lol

Alexander DeBrincat is currently a right winger for the Ottawa Senators of the NHL. He was selected by the Chicago Blackhawks in the second round at 39th overall in the 2016 NHL entry draft.

Michael Andlauer has secured ownership of the Ottawa Senators for a sum of $950 million

According to reports by Postmedia's Bruce Garrioch, Toronto billionaire Michael Andlauer has acquired ownership of the Ottawa Senators. The tentative agreement is valued at an impressive $950 million. It was approved by NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman and the league's executive board.

Currently holding a minority stake in the Montreal Canadiens and serving as a member of the NHL's board of governors, Andlauer will be required to sell his interest in the Habs for the deal to move forward.

The process of selling the Senators involved a rigorous selection, with Andlauer and Jeffrey, Michael Kimel of Harlo Capital, and Canadian singer The Weeknd, being the final contenders. However, it seems that Andlauer has emerged as the preferred buyer.

Four groups submitted their bids before the May 15 deadline, and the NHL reportedly favored Michael Andlauer due to his long-term vision for the franchise. Notably, he also supports the construction of a new downtown arena, which aligns with the Senators' memorandum of understanding with the National Capital Commission (NCC) for a new rink at LeBreton Flats, signed last year.

