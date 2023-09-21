The Ottawa Senators are set to hit the ice for the 2023-24 NHL season with a mix of youthful exuberance and seasoned veterans. The projected starting lines for the season promise an exciting blend of skill and potential.

Ottawa Senators projected line combinations for 2023/24 NHL season

1st Line:

Brady Tkachuk — Tim Stutzle — Vladimir Tarasenko

Brady Tkachuk, the heart and soul of the Senators, leads the first line with his physicality and scoring touch.

Tim Stutzle, the talented young German forward, will aim to build upon a promising start to his NHL career.

Vladimir Tarasenko, acquired via free agency, adds a veteran presence and offensive firepower to the top line.

2nd Line:

Claude Giroux — Joshua Norris — Drake Batherson

Claude Giroux, the former Philadelphia Flyers captain, brings playmaking abilities and leadership to the center position.

Joshua Norris, one of the Ottawa Senators' bright young talents, is set to anchor the line and contribute offensively.

Drake Batherson, a breakout star in the making, adds scoring depth and versatility to this dynamic trio.

3rd Line:

Dominik Kubalik – Ridly Greig – Matthieu Joseph

Dominik Kubalik, known for his scoring ability, will provide an offensive spark from the wing.

Ridly Greig, a promising prospect, aims to make an impact with his two-way play.

Matthieu Joseph adds speed and tenacity to round out this energetic line.

4th Line:

Parker Kelly – Mark Kastelic – Zack MacEwen

Parker Kelly, a tenacious forward, brings energy and physicality to the fourth line.

Mark Kastelic, another prospect, will aim to prove himself as a reliable depth center.

Zack MacEwen rounds out the line with his size and physical presence.

Defensive Pairings:

Thomas Chabot — Jakob Chychrun

Thomas Chabot, one of the Ottawa Senators' cornerstones, will anchor the blue line with his offensive prowess and defensive reliability.

Jakob Chychrun, acquired in a trade, adds another dimension with his physicality and defensive skills.

Jake Sanderson — Artem Zub

Jake Sanderson, a highly-touted prospect, aims to make an impact with his skating and defensive acumen.

Artem Zub's reliability and shot-blocking abilities complement Sanderson's style.

Erik Brannstrom — Travis Hamonic

Erik Brannstrom, a puck-moving defenseman, provides depth and offensive support from the blue line.

Travis Hamonic's physicality and defensive presence round out the defensive pairings.

Goaltenders:

Joonas Korpisalo

Joonas Korpisalo, acquired to bolster the goaltending, is expected to take on the starting role, showcasing his ability to make key saves.

Anton Forsberg

Anton Forsberg, a reliable backup, provides experienced support in the crease.

With this projected lineup, the Ottawa Senators are poised to continue their rebuilding efforts and strive for improvement in the 2023-24 season.

Fans can look forward to an exciting blend of young talent and established veterans as the team works toward a brighter future in the NHL.