Ottawa Senators vs Colorado Avalanche: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Dec 21st 2023

The Ottawa Senators (11-16) aim to break a five-game losing streak as they face the Colorado Avalanche (19-11-2) on the road this Thursday, Dec 21 at 9 p.m. ET at Ball Arena. The game will be broadcast on ALT and ESPN+.

Colorado recently suffered a 3-2 defeat against the Chicago Blackhawks on Dec 19, while Ottawa's last game resulted in a 4-3 road loss to the Arizona Coyotes on the same day.

Ottawa Senators vs. Colorado Avalanche: Game preview

With an 11-16-0 record this season, the Ottawa Senators faced a 4-3 loss to Arizona in their recent game, relinquishing a 3-0 second-period lead.

Despite being outshot 38-20 and going 1-2 on the power play, Ottawa's struggles extend beyond this game, including losses to Vegas, Dallas, St. Louis and Carolina.

The Senators maintain an average of 3.33 goals per game while conceding 3.44. They have a power play success rate of 18.3% along with a 73% penalty kill rate.

Tim Stutzle leads the team with six goals, 24 assists, and 81 shots on goal, while projected starting goalie Joonas Korpisalo holds a 6-10-0 record, a 3.54 GAA, and a .892 SV%.

Meanwhile, this season, the Colorado Avalanche boast a 19-11-2 record but recently suffered a 3-2 loss to Chicago. Despite leading 2-1 in the first period, Colorado couldn't score in the subsequent periods, leading to the defeat.

The Avalanche outshot Chicago in that game and secured a 6-2 victory against San Jose, but faced a setback against Winnipeg.

The team averages 3.56 goals per game and allows 3.06 goals per game, with a 21.7% power play success rate and an 83.8% penalty kill rate. Nathan MacKinnon leads Colorado with 14 goals, 34 assists, and 140 shots on goal.

The projected starting goalie is Alexander Georgiev, with a 15-8-1 record, a 2.97 GAA and a .897 SV%.

Ottawa Senators vs. Colorado Avalanche: Head-to-head and key numbers

In the 57 games played between the Avalanche and Senators, the Avalanche have an overall record of 34-19-4 (63-2%). Presently, the Avalanche are on a two-game winning streak against the Senators. The most prolonged winning streak the Colorado Avalanche have held over the Senators is 7 games, starting on Oct 19, 2006, with a 2-1 win and concluding on Mar 16, 2014. The Avalanche currently ranks 23rd in faceoff win rate in the NHL at 48.7%, while the Senators are ninth with a faceoff win percentage of 51.2%. This season, the Avalanche have recorded one shutout, averaging 15.4 hits and 14.4 blocked shots per game as a team. The Senators have held their opponents scoreless once.

Ottawa Senators vs. Colorado Avalanche: Odds and prediction

In the 29 games where Colorado has been the favorite this season, they have come out victorious in 18 of those matchups. The Avalanche have a success rate of 11 wins in 19 games with odds shorter than -164 and the odds for this contest suggest that Colorado has a 62.1% chance of winning.

As for the Senators, they have secured five wins in the 14 games where they were the underdog this season. Ottawa holds a 1-3 record in games with odds at +138 or longer, and in the present matchup, the Senators are projected to have a 42.0% chance of winning

Ottawa Senators vs Colorado Avalanche: Betting tips

Tip 1: Result: Colorado Avalanche to win.

Tip 2: Total goals over 5: Yes.

Tip 3: Senators to beat the spread: Yes.

