Ottawa Senators vs Columbus Blue Jackets: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Dec 1st 2023

The Ottawa Senators go on the road to play the Columbus Blue Jackets on Friday at 7 p.m. ET at the Nationwide Arena. The game can be streamed on ESPN+ and promises to be an entertaining game.

Ottawa Senators vs. Columbus Blue Jackets: Preview

The Ottawa Senators have been a bit disappointing this season as Ottawa is 8-9 and on a two-game losing streak. The Sens are coming off a 5-0 shutout loss at home to the Florida Panthers on Monday and now go on the road to play the Blue Jackets.

Ottawa has been led by Tim Stutzle, who has 22 points, while Claude Giroux has 16 points, Mathieu Joseph and Brady Tkachuk have 15 points and Vladimir Tarasenko has 13.

Columbus, meanwhile, is 7-13-4 and coming off a 4-2 loss at home to the Montreal Canadiens on Wednesday. The Blue Jackets have been led by Boone Jenner and Zach Werenski, who have 16 points, while Ivan Provorov has 14 points, Kirill Marchenko has 13 points, and Johnny Gaudreau has 11.

Senators vs. Blue Jackets: Head-to-head & key numbers

Ottawa is 19-12-2-5 all-time against Columbus.

The Senators are 2-2 on the road this season.

The Blue Jackets are averaging just 2.88 goals per game which ranks 25th.

Ottawa is averaging 3.47 goals per game which ranks sixth.

Columbus is 5-7-1 at home this season.

Senators vs. Blue Jackets: Odds & prediction

The Ottawa Senators are -148 favorites while the Columbus Blue Jackets are +124 underdogs with the over/under set at seven goals and the under juiced to -135.

Both the Sens and Blue Jackets have had disappointing seasons this year, but this is a good spot to take Ottawa at a good price to get the win. The Senators are well rested and their offense is much better than Columbus', who have struggled to score goals all season.

This is a good spot for Korpisalo to return to form against his former team and get the Sens a much-needed win.

Prediction: Ottawa 4, Columbus 2.

Senators vs. Blue Jackets: Betting tips

Tip 1: Ottawa to win -148.

Tip 2: Under 7 goals -135.

Tip 3: Claude Giroux over 2.5 shots -115.

Tip 4: Kirill Marchenko over 2.5 shots -110.

