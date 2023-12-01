Ottawa Senators vs Columbus Blue Jackets: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | Dec 1st 2023

The ice is set for an intriguing clash as the Ottawa Senators gear up to face the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena on Friday, December 1, 2023.

The puck drops at 7:00 p.m. ET and fans can catch all the action on Bally Sports or stream it live on Fubo (watch for free).

Ottawa Senators vs. Columbus Blue Jackets: Game info

7:00 PM ET TV Channel : Bally Sports

: Bally Sports Live Stream: Fubo TV

Ottawa Senators game preview

Both teams find themselves in the bottom half of the Eastern Conference standings, making this matchup a crucial one as they vie for a chance to climb higher. The Senators, with a record of 8-9, currently sit 16th, while the Blue Jackets, at 7-13-4, are just ahead in 15th place.

Despite their position in the standings, the Senators have showcased an impressive offensive performance this season. Averaging 3.47 goals per game, they have been led by Tim Stutzle and Claude Giroux, who have combined for 10 goals and 28 assists to spearhead the top line.

Notably, the offensive contributions extend beyond the first line, with Brady Tkachuk, Mathieu Joseph, and Vladimir Tarasenko adding a combined 17 goals and 26 assists. The defensive pairing of Jakob Chychrun and Jake Sanderson has also played a significant role, contributing nine goals and 15 assists from the blue line to open up the Senators' offense.

Columbus Blue Jackets game preview

On the flip side, the Blue Jackets have struggled to find their offensive rhythm, scoring only 2.88 goals per game. Boone Jenner and Kirill Marchenko have been bright spots, leading the top line with 18 goals and 11 assists. However, the rest of the offense has faced challenges, with only four skaters managing five goals or more.

As the two teams prepare to face off, fans can expect an intense battle between the Senators' potent offense and the Blue Jackets' determined defense.

So mark your calendars for Friday, December 1, 2023, at 7:00 p.m. ET, as the Ottawa Senators and Columbus Blue Jackets face off in a game that promises thrills, goals, and intense hockey action. Whether you're watching on TV or streaming online, this matchup is not one to be missed.