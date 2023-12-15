Ottawa Senators vs Dallas Stars: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Dec 15th 2023

The Ottawa Senators are set to clash against the Dallas Stars on Friday night at American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas, with the puck dropping at 8:00 p.m. ET. The game will broadcast live across various platforms, such as BSSW and ESPN+.

The contest can be listened to via radio on CFGO - TSN 1200 Ottawa and KTCK - The Ticket 1310 AM / 96.7 FM.

Ottawa Senators game preview

The Ottawa Senators stand at 11-13-0 this season after losing to the St. Louis Blues 4-2 in their last game. On average, the Senators are scoring 3.33 goals per game and allowing 3.25. Their power play success rate is 17.2%, while they have a penalty kill efficiency of 73.4%.

Tim Stutzle has been quite productive for the Ottawa team recording 26 points from six goals and 20 assists in 24 games. As for Claude Giroux, he has been contributing consistently this season with a total of 22 points which includes nine goals and 13 assists.

Anton Forsberg currently holds a save percentage of .885 and goals against average of 3.0.

Mark Kastelic (ankle) and Thomas Chabot (leg) are sidelined due to injuries.

Dallas Stars game preview

The Dallas Stars have a record of 16-8-3 this season after winning their last game 6-3 against the Detroit Red Wings. They are scoring 3.44 goals and conceding 3.07 goals per game. Their power play success rate is 25.0%, while their penalty kill rate is 86.7%.

Jason Robertson has played a key role in Dallas's offensive performance this season scoring 26 points in 27 games. Joe Pavelski is also a contributor for Dallas currently tallying a total of 26 points with 12 goals and 14 assists.

Scott Wedgewood, who serves as Dallas's primary goalkeeper has a 5-2 record this season. He has allowed 23 goals while making a total of 218 saves.

Jerad Rosburg (undisclosed) is unavailable for today's match.

Ottawa Senators lines

Forwards

Brady Tkachuk

Josh Norris

Claude Giroux

Vladimir Tarasenko

Defensemen

Jake Sanderson

Jacob Bernard-Docker

Jakob Chychrun

Goalies

Anton Forsberg

Joonas Korpisalo

Dallas Stars lines

Forwards

Jason Robertson

Roope Hintz

Joe Pavelski

Mason Marchment

Defensemen

Ryan Suter

Miro Heiskanen

Esa Lindell

Goalies

Jake Oettinger

Scott Wedgewood

Ottawa Senators vs Dallas Stars: Odds & Prediction

Senators have won two games out of its last five, while the Stars have alternate wins and losses. On average, both teams are scoring an equal number of goals per game. Stars have better goals-against average than the Senators, 3.07 to 3.25.

Dallas has emerged victorious in eight out of the nine home games played against Ottawa. The power play and penalty kill rating of the Stars are better than that of the Senators.

The Stars are the favorites with odds of -199, while the Senators are the underdogs with odds set at +161. With the added home-ice advantage, Dallas should win this game.

Ottawa Senators vs Dallas Stars: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Stars to win -199

Tip 2: Game to have over five goals - Yes

Tip 3: Jason Robertson to score - Yes

Tip 4: Home advantage - Yes