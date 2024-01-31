Ottawa Senators vs Detroit Red Wings: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Jan. 31, 2024

The Detroit Red Wings (26-18-5) are set to compete against the Ottawa Senators (19-25-2) at Little Caesars Arena on Wednesday, Jan 31, at 7:00 p.m. ET.

Detroit's recent success includes a 5-2 home win against the Golden Knights on Jan. 27, while Ottawa secured a 4-3 home victory over the Predators in their last game on Jan 29.

The game will be broadcasted on ESPN+, SN, BSDET, and RDS.

Ottawa Senators vs Detroit Red Wings: Game preview

The Senators have scored 172 goals at a rate of 3.5 per game, conceding 3.2 goals per game, totaling 158. Tim Stutzle leads the team with 11 goals and 36 assists. Claude Giroux follows with 15 goals and 27 assists, while Brady Tkachuk has contributed 21 goals and 19 assists.

Moreover, Drake Batherson has 17 goals and 21 assists, while Joonas Korpisalo has a 11-16-2 record in goal, a 3.43 GAA and .888 SV%.

Meanwhile, the Detroit Red Wings boast an average of 3.51 goals per game, converting 22.8% of their power play opportunities. Defensively, they allow an average of 3.22 goals per game and kill 80.9% of opponent power plays.

Dylan Larkin leads the team with 22 goals and 24 assists, while Lucas Raymond contributes 13 goals and 28 assists, and Alex DeBrincat has 18 goals and 25 assists. In goal, Alex Lyon holds a 13-6-1 record, sporting a 2.49 GAA and a .924 SV%.

Ottawa Senators vs Detroit Red Wings: Head-to-head and significant numbers

The two teams have faced off 64 times, combining reguar season and playoffs.

The Red Wings have an overall record of 34-26-1-3 (53.9%) against the Senators.

In faceoffs, the Red Wings have a 49.4% win rate, while the Senators have 50.8%.

On penalty kills, the Senators boast a 74.17% success rate, while the Red Wings are at 80.9%.

Ottawa Senators vs Detroit Red Wings: Odds and prediction

Detroits's dominance shines through with 11 wins in 16 games where they held the favorite status this season. Their success extends to matchups with odds shorter than -122, winning nine out of 14 and carrying a solid 55.0% chance of victory in this contest.

The Senators, often cast as underdogs in 27 games this season, pulled off eight upset wins, amounting to a 29.6% success rate. When the team faced odds of +102 or longer in 22 games, their record stands at 6-16, presenting a 49.5% chance of securing a win.

Prediction: Red Wings 4 - 2 Senators

Ottawa Senators vs Detroit Red Wings: Betting tips

Tip 1: Result: Red Wings to win.

Tip 2: Total goals over 6: Yes.

Tip 3: Brady Tkachuk to score anytime: Yes.

Tip 4: Alex DeBrincat to score first: Yes.

Tip 5: Senators to beat the spread: Yes.

Poll : Who will win? Detroit Red Wings Ottawa Senators 0 votes