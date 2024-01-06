Ottawa Senators vs Edmonton Oilers: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Jan. 6, 2024

Ice Hockey
By Raja Chandrasekaran
Modified Jan 06, 2024 19:38 GMT
Ottawa Senators v Edmonton Oilers
The Edmonton Oilers and Ottawa Senators lock horns at Rogers Place on Saturday at 10 p.m. ET, with the game airing on CBC, TVAS, SN, CITY and ESPN+.

In their most recent games, Edmonton won 5-2 at home against the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday, while Ottawa lost 4-1 on the road at the Seattle Kraken two days later.

Ottawa Senators vs Edmonton Oilers: Game preview

The Ottawa Senators are 14-20-0 this season following their 4-1 loss to the Seattle Kraken.

With an average of 3.35 goals scored and 3.59 goals allowed per game, the Senators have a power play success rate of 16.9% and a penalty kill efficiency of 71.9%.

Tim Stutzle leads Ottawa with seven goals, 27 assists and 99 shots on goals. In goal, Joonas Korpisalo, holds a 7-12-0 record with a 3.61 GAA and a .889 SV%.

Meanwhile, the Edmonton Oilers have19 wins, 15 losses and a tie. They have a 25% success rate on the power play and a strong 79.8% efficiency on the penalty kill. Leading the charge is Connor McDavid with 14 goals, 39 assists and 96 shots on goal.

In goal, Stuart Skinner has a 15-9-1 record, maintaining a 2.83 GAA and a .895 SV%.

Ottawa Senators vs Edmonton Oilers: Head-to-head and significant numbers

  • The Oilers and Senators have faced off 57 times.The Oilers won 30 times (14 at home), scoring 180 goals, and lost 23.
  • The Sentors have scored 161 goals at their home stadium, with nine of their 23 wins coming at home.
  • The Senators have won 50.5% of their faceoffs, 32nd in the NHL, while the Penguins are 16th with 51.6%.

Ottawa Senators vs Edmonton Oilers: Odds and prediction

The Oilers have been successful in 17 of 29 games where they have been considered the favorites this season. In six games with odds shorter than -204, the Oilers have secured victories in four, giving them a 67.1% chance to win this contest.

Meanwhile, the Senators have played 19 games as the underdog this season and have had six upset wins, boasting a 31.6% upset win rate. The Senators faced odds of +169 or longer once and faced defeat.

Odds indicate that the Senators have a 37.2% chance of winning this game.

Prediction: Oilers 4-2 Senators

Ottawa Senators vs Edmonton Oilers: Betting tips

Tip 1: Result: Oilers to win

Tip 2: Total goals over 6: Yes

Tip 3: Evander Kane to score anytime: Yes

Tip 4: Senators to beat the spread: No

