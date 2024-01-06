Ottawa Senators vs Edmonton Oilers: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Jan. 6, 2024

The Edmonton Oilers and Ottawa Senators lock horns at Rogers Place on Saturday at 10 p.m. ET, with the game airing on CBC, TVAS, SN, CITY and ESPN+.

In their most recent games, Edmonton won 5-2 at home against the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday, while Ottawa lost 4-1 on the road at the Seattle Kraken two days later.

Ottawa Senators vs Edmonton Oilers: Game preview

The Ottawa Senators are 14-20-0 this season following their 4-1 loss to the Seattle Kraken.

With an average of 3.35 goals scored and 3.59 goals allowed per game, the Senators have a power play success rate of 16.9% and a penalty kill efficiency of 71.9%.

Tim Stutzle leads Ottawa with seven goals, 27 assists and 99 shots on goals. In goal, Joonas Korpisalo, holds a 7-12-0 record with a 3.61 GAA and a .889 SV%.

Meanwhile, the Edmonton Oilers have19 wins, 15 losses and a tie. They have a 25% success rate on the power play and a strong 79.8% efficiency on the penalty kill. Leading the charge is Connor McDavid with 14 goals, 39 assists and 96 shots on goal.

In goal, Stuart Skinner has a 15-9-1 record, maintaining a 2.83 GAA and a .895 SV%.

Ottawa Senators vs Edmonton Oilers: Head-to-head and significant numbers

The Oilers and Senators have faced off 57 times.The Oilers won 30 times (14 at home), scoring 180 goals, and lost 23.

The Sentors have scored 161 goals at their home stadium, with nine of their 23 wins coming at home.

The Senators have won 50.5% of their faceoffs, 32nd in the NHL, while the Penguins are 16th with 51.6%.

Ottawa Senators vs Edmonton Oilers: Odds and prediction

The Oilers have been successful in 17 of 29 games where they have been considered the favorites this season. In six games with odds shorter than -204, the Oilers have secured victories in four, giving them a 67.1% chance to win this contest.

Meanwhile, the Senators have played 19 games as the underdog this season and have had six upset wins, boasting a 31.6% upset win rate. The Senators faced odds of +169 or longer once and faced defeat.

Odds indicate that the Senators have a 37.2% chance of winning this game.

Prediction: Oilers 4-2 Senators

Ottawa Senators vs Edmonton Oilers: Betting tips

Tip 1: Result: Oilers to win

Tip 2: Total goals over 6: Yes

Tip 3: Evander Kane to score anytime: Yes

Tip 4: Senators to beat the spread: No

Poll : Who will be the winner? Ottawa Senators Edmonton Oilers 0 votes