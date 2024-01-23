Ottawa Senators vs Montreal Canadiens: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Jan. 23, 2024

The Ottawa Senators (17-24-1) take on the Montreal Canadiens (19-20-7) at the Bell Centre on Tuesday at 7:00 p.m ET. The game will be aired on ESPN+, TSN2 and TSN5.

Ottawa is coming off a 5-3 road triumph over the Flyers on Sunday, while Montreal faced a 9-4 road defeat against the Bruins a day earlier in their most recent game.

Ottawa Senators vs Montreal Canadiens: Game preview

The Canadiens average 2.72 goals and concede 3.50 goals against per game. Nick Suzuki leads the team with 12 goals, 26 assists and 105 shots on goal, while Cole Caufield has contributed 15 goals and 19 assists.

In goal, Jake Allen holds a season record of 5-8-2, accompanied by a 3.49 GAA and a .901 SV%.

Meanwhile, the Senators maintain an average of 3.38 goals scored and concede 3.67 goals against per game. Tim Stutzle has made significant contributions with 10 goals, 33 assists and 117 shots on goal.

Claude Giroux has contributed 14 goals and 25 assists, while Brady Tkachuk is a key scorer with 19 goals and 18 assists. In goal, Joonas Korpisalo holds a season record of 9-15-1, a 3.56 GAA and a .887 SV%.

Ottawa Senators vs Montreal Canadiens: Head-to-head and Significant numbers

The two teams have faced off 176 times, combining regular season and playoffs.

The Senators are 85-80-5-6 (49.7%) against the Canadiens.

On the power play, the Senators have a 15.6% success rate, while the Canadiens are 19.3%.

The Senators have a 72.7% on the penalty kill, while the Canadiens are 72.9%.

Ottawa Senators vs Montreal Canadiens: Odds and prediction

This season, Ottawa holds a 10-7 record when favored. When playing with odds shorter than -144, the Senators boast a 6-3 record and have a 59.0% chance of winning this game.

Meanwhile, the Canadiens have haad 16 victories in 42 games as the underdogs. They have won 11 of 33 games as underdogs by +121 or longer odds, giving them a 45.2% chance of winning this game.

Prediction: Canadiens 4-3 Senators

Ottawa Senators vs Montreal Canadiens: Betting tips

Tip 1: Result: Senators to win

Tip 2: Total goals over 6: Yes

Tip 3: Sean Monahan to score anytime: Yes

Tip 4: Brady Tkachuk to score first: Yes

Tip 5: Canadiens to beat the spread: Yes

Poll : Who will win? Ottawa Senators Montreal Canadiens 0 votes