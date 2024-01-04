Ottawa Senators vs Seattle Kraken: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Jan 4th 2024

The Seattle Kraken will host the Ottawa Senators on Thursday night at the Climate Pledge Arena. The puck drop is scheduled to take place at 10:00 PM ET. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW.

Ottawa Senators vs Seattle Kraken: Game Preview

Despite the Senators showcasing an impressive offensive front, averaging 3.42 goals per game, their season has been challenging. The trio of Tim Stutzle, Claude Giroux, and Drake Batherson has been prolific, notching 31 goals and 64 assists.

Additionally, Brady Tkachuk, Vladimir Tarasenko, and Joshua Norris, along with contributions from defensemen Jakob Chychrun and Jake Sanderson, have bolstered the offensive efforts.

On the other hand, the Kraken have experienced a positive turn in their season, overcoming offensive struggles that see them scoring just 2.66 goals per game. Oliver Bjorkstrand, Eeli Tolvanen, and Jared McCann lead the top two lines, accounting for 35 goals and 39 assists.

However, the rest of the offense has faced challenges, with only three active skaters recording seven or more goals. This has made the Kraken susceptible to opponents limiting their top-heavy offensive production.

As the teams collide, the game promises to be an intriguing battle between the Senators' formidable offense and the Kraken's resilient turnaround.

Ottawa Senators vs Seattle Kraken: Head-to-Head

Head-to-Head Record: In the five games played between the Senators and the Kraken, the Senators emerged victorious in three matches, while the Kraken secured wins in two encounters. Overtime Performances: Both teams have engaged in overtime play, with the Senators winning one game in overtime and the Kraken securing no overtime victories. Shootout Statistics: Neither team has participated in a shootout. Average Goals per Match: Across the five games, the teams have collectively produced an average of 7.2 goals per match. The Senators have maintained an average of 3.4 goals per game, while the Kraken have a slightly higher average of 3.8 goals per game.

Ottawa Senators vs Seattle Kraken: Predictions

The Seattle Kraken, with odds favoring them at -129, aim to continue their winning streak after a convincing 3-0 victory against the Vegas Golden Knights on January 1.

Meanwhile, the Ottawa Senators, listed as the underdogs at +109, look to bounce back from a 6-3 loss to the Vancouver Canucks on January 2. The over/under for the game is set at 6.5, suggesting potential offensive action.

Ottawa Senators vs Seattle Kraken: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result: Kraken to win the game.

Tip 2: Game to have over five goals: Yes.

Tip 3: Kraken to score first: Yes.

Tip 4: Tim Stutzle to score: Yes.