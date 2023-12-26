Ottawa Senators vs Toronto Maple Leafs: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Dec 27th 2023

The Toronto Maple Leafs, currently holding the fourth spot in the Eastern Conference with a record of 17-8-6, will face off against the Ottawa Senators, positioned 16th in the standings, at Scotiabank Arena on Wednesday, Dec 27, at 7 p.m. ET.

Toronto's last victory came on Dec 23, where they secured a 4-1 win against the Blues Jackets on the road. Meanwhile, Ottawa secured a 5-4 home win against the Pittsburgh Penguins on the same day.

The game will be broadcast on ESPN +, SN, and TVAS.

Ottawa Senators vs Toronto Maple Leafs: Game Preview

Following Auston Matthews' impressive two-goal performance in the Toronto Maple Leafs' 4-1 victory against the Blue Jackets, the Maple Leafs are set to host the Ottawa Senators.

Toronto boasts a 17-8-6 overall record, with a solid 6-4-2 performance against the Atlantic Division. Notably, the Maple Leafs have a formidable 16-3-4 record when scoring at least three goals.

With 28 goals and 13 assists, Matthews is a key figure for the Maple Leafs, while William Nylander has contributed four goals and 13 assists in the last 10 games.

Toronto's contest this season have seen over seven goals in 19 out of 31 instances. Over their last 10 games, the Maple Leafs have posted a 5-2-3 record, securing 60.0% of the possible points while netting 42 goals.

Toronto has allowed an average of 3.4 goals per game (34 total) in those 10 matchups. In goal, Ilya Samsonov holds a 5-2 record, a 3.79 GAA and a .871 SV%.

On the other side, the Ottawa Senators, with a 12-17 overall record, have a 4-5-0 record against the Atlantic Division and have faced challenges in one-goal games, registering a 2-5-0 record.

The Senators have seen impressive offensive contributions from Drake Batherson, who has registered 11 goals and 15 assists. Over the last 10 games, Joshua Norris has been a key player, recording seven goals and three assists.

Over the same 10-game span, the Senators have gone 3-7-0, earning 65.0% of the possible points and averaging 3.6 goals per game (36 total).

On the defensive side, the Senators have conceded an average of 3.9 goals per game (39 total). In goal, J Korpisalo boasts a record of 6-11, a 3.62 GAA and an .891 SV%.

Ottawa Senators vs Toronto Maple Leafs: Head-to-head and significant numbers

The Senators and Maple Leafs have faced off in a total of 166 games, encompassing both regular season and playoff matchups. The Senators hold an overall record of 79-78-3-6 (48.5%) against the Maple Leafs. In regular season contests alone, the Senators boast a 71-62-3-6 (51.1%) record against Toronto. The most extended winning streak the Ottawa Senators enjoyed over the Maple Leafs spanned seven games, commencing on Oct 5, 2005, with a 3-2 victory and concluding on Mar 4, 2006. The playoff history between the Senators and Maple Leafs includes four encounters, with the Senators currently trailing 0-4 in playoff series. Presently, the Senators find themselves on a four-series losing streak against the Maple Leafs. On the penalty kill front, the Senators have a percentage of 71.29%, ranking 31st, while Toronto boasts a penalty kill percentage of 79.17%, placing them 20th in the league.

Ottawa Senators vs Toronto Maple Leafs: Odds and Prediction

In the current season, Toronto has emerged victorious in 15 out of 27 games when playing as the odds favorite.

The Maple Leafs have a 65.6% chance of winning the upcoming contest, having won twice in six games with odds shorter than -191.

Conversely, the Senators, labeled as the underdog 15 times this season, have pulled off upsets in five of those matchups, boasting a success rate of 33.3%.

The Senators faced odds of +159 or longer twice this season and suffered defeats in both instances, carrying a 38.6% chance of winning the game.

Prediction: Toronto Maple Leafs 4 - 3 Ottawa Senators

Ottawa Senators vs Toronto Maple Leafs: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result: Maple Leafs to win.

Tip 2: Total goals over 6: Yes.

Tip 3: Senators to beat the spread: No

Poll : Who will be the winner? Ottawa Senators Toronto Maple Leafs 0 votes