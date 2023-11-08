Ottawa Senators vs. Toronto Maple Leafs: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Nov 8th 2023

The Ottawa Senators will play the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday, Nov. 8 at 7 p.m. ET. The game can be seen on Sportsnet in Canada with it taking place at the Scotiabank Arena.

Ottawa Senators vs. Toronto Maple Leafs: Game Preview

The Ottawa Senators have had a crazy start to the season. The team recently fired their general manager Pierre Dorion after the team was docked a first-round pick. Ottawa is currently 4-6 and is on a two-game losing streak while also being 1-5 in their last six games.

This season, the Sens are averaging 3.8 goals per game which ranks fifth while allowing 3.5 goals per game which ranks 26th. Ottawa is led by Claude Giroux, Tim Stutzle, and Brady Tkachuk who have 11 points, and Vladimir Tarasenko has 10 points.

Toronto, meanwhile, is 6-4-2 and snapped their four-game losing streak on Monday with a comeback overtime win over the Tampa Bay Lightning. The Maple Leafs are averaging 3.42 goals per game which ranks 10th, while allowing 3.42 which ranks 23rd.

Toronto has been led by Auston Matthews who has 13 goals in 12 games and 18 points, while Mitch Marner has 17 points, William Nylander has 16, John Tavares has 12 and Morgan Reilly has 10 points.

Senators vs. Maple Leafs: Head-to-head & key numbers

The Battle of Ontario has taken place 164 times with Toronto leading the all-time series 83-65-13-3.

Toronto has won the last two meetings against Ottawa.

Auston Matthews has 23 goals and 20 assists in 29 games against the Sens.

Brady Tkachuk has 8 goals and 10 assists in 21 games against Toronto.

Ottawa Senators vs. Toronto Maple Leafs: Prediction

The Ottawa Senators are +145 underdogs on the road while the Toronto Maple Leafs are -175 favorites. The over/under is set at seven goals with the under juiced to -125.

Toronto will be starting Joseph Woll, who has been solid this season, while Ottawa's goaltending has been inconsistent this season. Although Toronto has struggled lately, the Sens have looked vulnerable too.

The Maple Leafs play much better with Woll in net and he should be able to limit Ottawa's offense to get the win.

Prediction: Toronto 4, Ottawa 2

Ottawa Senators vs. Toronto Maple Leafs: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Toronto to win in regulation -110

Tip 2: Under seven goals -125

Tip 3: Claude Giroux over 2.5 shots on goal

Tip 4: Toronto to score first -135

Poll : Who do you think wins? Toronto Ottawa 0 votes