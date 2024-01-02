Ottawa Senators vs Vancouver Canucks: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Jan. 2, 2024

The Ottawa Senators are on the road to play the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET at Rogers Arena. The game can be streamed on ESPN.+.

Ottawa Senators vs Vancouver Canucks preview

The Ottawa Senators are 14-18-0 and in last place in the Eastern Confernece. Ottawa is coming off a 5-1 win over the Buffalo Sabres on Sunday after a 6-2 loss to the New Jersey Devils. That snapped their two-game win streak, following victories over the Toronto Maple Leafs and Pittsburgh Penguins.

The Senators have been led by Tim Stutzle who has 33 points. Drake Batherson, and Claude Giroux, who have 29 points. Brady Tkachuk has 26 points. Jakob Chychrun has 25 points, while Vladimir Tarasenko has 22 points.

Vancouver, meanwhile, is 23-10-3 and is first in the Western Conference. The Canucks are coming off a 4-1 loss to the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday and alternated between wins and losses in their last four games.

The Canucks have been led by JT Miller, who has 48 points. Quinn Hughes has 45 points. Elias Pettersson has 43 points. Brock Boeser has 38 points, while Filip Hronek has 29 points.

Senators vs Canucks: Head-to-head & key numbers

Vancouver is 35-19-2-3 all-time against Ottawa.

The Vancouver Canucks are 13-4-1 at home this season, with a +30 goal differential.

The Senators allow 3.5 goals per game, which ranks 28th.

Vancouver is averaging 3.78 goals per game, which is the best in the NHL.

Ottawa is averaging 3.44 goals per game, which ranks ninth.

The Canucks allow 2.56 goals per game, which ranks third.

The Sens are 4-8 with a negative 2-goal differential.

Senators vs Canucks: Odds & Prediction

The Senators are +124 underdogs, while the Canucks are -148 with the over/under set at 6.5 goals, with the over juiced to -130.

Vancouver has been phenomenal at home, and this is a good spot to take the Canucks to win a good price. The Ottawa Senators haave struggled to keep the puck out of their net. Their goaltending and defensive play has been a major issue this season, and they take on arguably the best offense in the NHL.

The Vancouver Canucks should be able to get a few quick goals and keep the momentum with Thatcher Demko making some big saves.

Prediction: Canucks 5-2 Senators

Senators vs Canucks: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Vancouver Canucks to win -148

Tip 2: Over 6.5 goals -130

Tip 3: Brock Boeser over 2.5 shots on goal -145

Tip 4: Filip Hronek over 0.5 points -120

Poll : Who do you think wins? Ottawa Vancouver 0 votes