×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Ovechkin scores, has shootout winner as Caps beat Sabres

Associated Press
NEWS
News
7   //    16 Dec 2018, 08:29 IST
AP Image

WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored his NHL-leading 29th goal of the season to extend his point streak to a career-best 14 games and had the shootout winner to help the Washington Capitals beat the Buffalo Sabres 4-3 on Saturday night for the defending Stanley Cup champions' fifth consecutive victory.

Ovechkin has 17 goals and six points over during his point streak and has scored in six in a row. He fell two goals short of becoming the first player in league history to record a hat trick in three consecutive games.

The focus was on Ovechkin all night with the Russian superstar on one of the best goal-scoring runs of his illustrious career. An audible gasp came from the crowd each time Ovechkin had the puck on his stick in the offensive zone, and he when he scored it was his 10th goal in the past six games.

Brett Connolly and Jakub Vrana had the other goals in regulation for Washington, which got 25 saves from backup goaltender Pheonix Copley.

Sabres captain Jack Eichel scored twice and 2018 first overall pick Rasmus Dahlin had a power-play goal for Buffalo, which had its two-game winning streak snapped. Carter Hutton stopped 35 of the 38 shots he faced in regulation and overtime, including seven from Ovechkin.

For a while, it looked like everyone but Ovechkin would score. Eichel gave Buffalo a 1-0 lead 2:41 in just after its power play expired, and a puckhandling gaffe by Hutton allowed Connolly to tie it 58 seconds later.

Vrana put the Capitals up 2-1 midway through the first period on a one-timer. Eichel tied it early in the second and Dahlin gave the Sabres the lead, each on power-play goals against a Washington penalty-killing unit that has struggled of late.

That's when Ovechkin's heroics took center stage. Nicklas Backstrom set him up in open space, and Ovechkin wound up and beat Hutton glove side 13:46 into the second.

Ovechkin beat Hutton once more in the shootout to end it.

Advertisement

NOTES: Sabres D Nathan Beaulieu was injured on a hit by Tom Wilson in the second period and did not return. ... The Sabres suspended F Patrik Berglund indefinitely for failing to report to the team. Berglund missed the past two games with what was initially called an illness. ... Buffalo D Marco Scandella returned after missing eight games with an upper-body injury. ... D Tyler Lewington was a healthy scratch for Washington after being recalled as an extra body on the blue line earlier in the day.

UP NEXT

Sabres: Visit the Boston Bruins on Sunday.

Capitals: Host the Pittsburgh Penguins on Wednesday.

___

Follow AP Hockey Writer Stephen Whyno on Twitter at https://twitter.com/SWhyno

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
National Hockey League
Associated Press
NEWS
Ovechkin, Vrana lead Caps over Hurricanes 6-5 in shootout
RELATED STORY
Skinner scores 22nd goal, Sabres beat Coyotes 3-1
RELATED STORY
Sheary scores in 7th round of shootout, Sabres beat Jets 2-1
RELATED STORY
Sabres rally late to beat Canucks 4-3 in shootout
RELATED STORY
Ovechkin scores twice, Capitals beat Rangers 4-3 in OT
RELATED STORY
Ovechkin has 2 goals, 2 assists as Caps beat Canucks 5-2
RELATED STORY
Rasmus Dahlin scores 1st goal, Sabres beat Islanders
RELATED STORY
Jason Dickinson scores in OT, Stars beat Bruins 1-0
RELATED STORY
Stamkos has 2 goals, 2 assists to help Lightning rout Avs
RELATED STORY
Sabres beat Red Wings 3-2 in shootout for 9th straight win
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us