×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Panthers put G Roberto Luongo on injured reserve

Associated Press
NEWS
News
6   //    08 Oct 2018, 04:31 IST
AP Image

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — The Florida Panthers put goaltender Roberto Luongo on injured reserve Sunday, one day after a right knee injury knocked the veteran out of his team's season-opening loss at Tampa Bay.

The move will sideline Luongo for at least a week, and means that James Reimer will likely start Florida's home opener Thursday against Columbus.

The Panthers did not update the severity of Luongo's injury Sunday. Luongo got hurt when teammate Frank Vatrano fell into him during Saturday's second period.

Reimer will be backed up, at least in the short term, by Michael Hutchinson. Florida signed Hutchinson over the summer in an effort to stockpile goalie depth, a move that Panthers coach Bob Boughner says was critically important.

Hutchinson was 43-39-11 in 104 games over five seasons with Winnipeg.

Topics you might be interested in:
National Hockey League
Associated Press
NEWS
Lightning top Panthers 2-1 in shootout; Luongo hurt
RELATED STORY
'Such a pro': At 39, Roberto Luongo still chasing the Cup
RELATED STORY
In Barkov they trust: Panthers' hopes rest on Finnish star
RELATED STORY
Yamamoto scores twice on 20th birthday, Oilers beat Flames
RELATED STORY
Toews completes hat trick in OT, Blackhawks beat Blues 5-4
RELATED STORY
Alexandar Georgiev makes 26 saves, Rangers beat Flyers 4-2
RELATED STORY
Max Domi sucker punches Aaron Ekblad in NHL preseason game
RELATED STORY
Evgenii Dadonov rallies Panthers past Lightning 3-2
RELATED STORY
G Corey Crawford skates before Chicago's first practice
RELATED STORY
Barkov takes over as captain of Florida Panthers
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us