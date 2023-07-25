Patrice Bergeron net worth: How much has Bruins star earned through endorsements, salary and more  

Patrice Bergeron, who spent his entire 19-season career with the Boston Bruins, has decided to retire from hockey after months of public doubt about his playing status.

Patrice Bergeron: Total earnings from the game

The Boston Bruins selected Bergeron with the 45th overall choice in the second round of the 2003 NHL entry lottery. The Boston Bruins and the young hockey player agreed to a three-year, $1.5 million deal with a budget cost of $515,333.

Bergeron agreed to a five-year contract for $23,750,000 in 2006, with an annual income of $4,750,000. He subsequently agreed to a $15,000,000, three-year contract in 2011. Then, the talented center signed an eight-year, $55,000,000 deal with an average annual salary of $6,875,000.

He inked a one-year $5 million deal with the Boston Bruins in August 2022. The contract has a $2.5 million cap hit and a $1 million signing bonus. Patrice Bergeron turned 38 at the end of the 2022–23 season and became an unrestricted free agent. There were much speculation about whether it would be his last contract. It indeed became the last contract he signed for the Bruins due to his retirement.

Net worth

Patrice Bergeron's net worth as of 2023 was $5 million, according to therichest.com.

Endorsements

He hasn't been linked to any endorsements yet and hasn't revealed anything about it publicly.

Patrice Bergeron: NHL career

In 1,294 regular-season games, Patrice Bergeron finished his career with 427 goals and 613 assists for 1,040 points. He had 128 points in 170 postseason games after scoring 50 goals and 78 assists.

In addition, Bergeron has won the Frank J. Selke Trophy six times in a row as the greatest defensive forward in the NHL. Prior to earning it in 2022 and 2023 following his final two seasons, Bergeron won it in 2012, 2014, 2015, and 2017.

Bergeron ranks third in Bruins history in games played, third in goals, fourth in assists and sixth in plus-minus in the regular season. In terms of postseason ranks, he's second in games played and is tied for second in playoff points.

His greatest accomplishment came in 2011, when he and the Bruins ended a 39-year Stanley Cup drought in Boston. In 23 postseason games that year, Bergeron contributed with six goals and 14 assists. He also scored a shorthanded goal in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final to give Boston a 3-0 lead against Vancouver late in the second period.

He also played Game 6 of the 2013 Stanley Cup Finals with a broken rib and a punctured lung, making him a Bruins legend.

