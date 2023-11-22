Patrick Kane once broke Alex Ovechkin's dream of getting a new car

In a throwback to the 2015 NHL All-Star Weekend, the hockey world witnessed an unexpected twist in the fate of Washington Capitals superstar Alex Ovechkin. As the draft unfolded, Ovechkin, known for his on-ice prowess, had a different goal in mind – winning a car.

Amidst the lighthearted banter and camaraderie, Ovechkin playfully pleaded with Team Foligno and Team Toews to be the last pick, securing himself a shiny new car courtesy of Honda, a major NHL sponsor.

"I want to be last. I need a car."

Ovechkin quipped while holding up a handwritten note during an interview with Pierre McGuire backstage.

Little did Ovechkin know that this twist of fate would lead to a heartwarming act of kindness.

Post-game, Honda surprised Ovechkin with a giant key, not for him, but for a bigger cause – a charitable donation to the Washington Ice Dogs, a team providing special needs individuals the chance to play hockey.

The revelation came as a shock to Ovechkin, who had previously met Ann, a member of the Ice Dogs, during a private skate. Ann's bold request for a sushi date had left an indelible mark on Ovechkin, prompting him to secretly plan the surprise for her and her teammates.

In a season marked by unexpected turns, this throwback moment showcases the softer side of hockey rivalries. Patrick Kane unknowingly played a part in redirecting Alex Ovechkin's quest for a car towards a more meaningful goal – spreading joy and support to special needs hockey players through an unexpected act of generosity.

The Night Alex Ovechkin earned McGregor's praise: A knockout moment on ice

In Apr. 2019, NHL star Alex Ovechkin found himself at the intersection of hockey and mixed martial arts when Conor McGregor, the former UFC double champion, extended his congratulations following a remarkable on-ice altercation.

The Washington Capitals faced a tough defeat to the Carolina Hurricanes, but Ovechkin's unexpected highlight stole the spotlight.

During the game, Ovechkin engaged in a first-period scuffle with 19-year-old Andrei Svechnikov. Known for his powerful shots on goal, Ovechkin surprised everyone by showcasing his fighting skills, swiftly knocking out the rookie in just three punches.

The UFC, recognizing combat excellence, took to Twitter, sharing a McGregor quote:

"Precision beats power, and timing beats speed."

However, what made the moment truly extraordinary was McGregor's response on social media.

Playfully referring to Alex Ovechkin as a "Proper Russian," McGregor expressed delight at meeting the three-time MVP in Moscow, showcasing unexpected camaraderie between athletes from vastly different sports.