Paul Bissonnette once investigated the curious case of his missing underwear with his teammate being prime suspect

In the world of professional sports, there are often tales of pranks, hijinks, and locker room shenanigans, and apparently, the same happened with Paul Bissonnette. One particular story that stands out is the curious case of his disappearing underwear, a quirky incident that took place back in 2012.

Bissonnette, affectionately known as "Biz Nasty," had built a reputation as a colorful and humorous figure in the hockey world. Playing for the Pittsburgh Penguins and later the Arizona Coyotes in the NHL, he was not only known for his on-ice antics but also for his off-ice personality.

The story began with a routine practice day. As he recalled in an interview, he had stayed late on the ice to get in some extra work, a common practice for players who didn't see much game time.

After a strenuous practice session, he headed to the locker room to shower and change. Paul Bissonnette said:

"Yeah, I suspected Keith Yandelstein underwear. So what happened was, we had practice yesterday, and I was one of the last guys because usually I don't play much, so I try to get extra work in, especially on practice days. And, you know, I went to put my clothes on after I showered, and, you know, my underwear disappeared. Gone."

However, when he went to retrieve his clothes from his locker, he was met with an unexpected surprise – his underwear was nowhere to be found. It had mysteriously disappeared, leaving him in a rather uncomfortable situation.

"Yeah. No, I looked around the room. I thought maybe someone hit him on my stall or, you know, I looked a nice machine and in the refrigerator. You'd be surprised what guys do. It's a locker room. It's a long season. You got to do little things like that."

In typical 'Biz Nasty' fashion, he embarked on a humorous and lighthearted investigation to solve the case of the missing underwear. He checked his locker thoroughly, looked around the locker room, and even considered some of his teammates as potential culprits.

initially, the prime suspect was Keith Yandelstein, a playful jab at his teammate Keith Yandle. Bissonnette suspected Yandle might have been the mastermind behind the underwear heist. However, after some inquiries, it became clear that he was not involved in the disappearance.

"So I made a few phone calls. I called Keith Yandel. He became suspect number one as soon as they went missing. But it wasn't him. And I don't know. I guess they just disappeared."

Paul Bissonnette's 25-dollar Black Lululemon

As the investigation unfolded, Paul Bissonnette realized that his $25 pair of underwear had vanished without a trace. While the situation was undoubtedly comical, he expressed a hint of genuine disappointment at losing his favorite Black Lululemon.

"And I'm actually kind of upset because they were $25 underwear, and now they're gone. So if anyone finds Black Lululemon with skid mark underwear no, I can't say that. Okay. If you find them, just please return them and wash them first."

In his own unique way, Biz Nasty made a public appeal for the return of his missing underwear. He humorously described them as "Black Lululemon with skid mark underwear," adding a touch of absurdity to the already bizarre story. He even advised the potential finder to wash them before returning them.