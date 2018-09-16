Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Penguins coach Sullivan taking leave after father's death

Associated Press
News
18   //    16 Sep 2018, 03:07 IST
AP Image

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Penguins coach Mike Sullivan is taking a leave of absence to be with his family following the death of his father, George.

The Penguins said George Sullivan, 81, passed away on Saturday in Scituate, Massachusetts.

Assistant coach Jacques Martin will run the day-to-day operations of the coaching staff while Sullivan is away.

"We'll handle the load until he gets back," assistant coach Mark Recchi said. "It's a very tough time for him. We'll make sure things run the way he would run."

George Sullivan visited his son occasionally after Mike Sullivan took over as Penguins coach in December, 2015 and spent copious amounts of time with the club during Pittsburgh's run to consecutive Stanley Cups in 2016 and 2017.

National Hockey League
Associated Press
