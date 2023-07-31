Pens legend reveals emotional reason behind Mario Lemieux's iconic return to NHL

In a recent episode of Spittin' Chiclets, hockey legend Jaromir Jagr opened up about the emotional reason behind Mario Lemieux's iconic return to the NHL. Joined by hosts Paul Bissonnette, Ryan Whitney, and hockey blogger Brian "Rear Admiral" McGonagle, Jagr shared a touching anecdote that shed light on the events leading up to Lemieux's comeback.

Jaromir Jagr recalled a heartwarming incident involving Austin, Lemieux's son, who stumbled upon a hockey stick and inquired about its significance.

"Austin was playing with the stick and he asks Steve Latin and who's this guy and Latin told him that's your dad. And Austin said, 'My dad played hockey? And Steve often said your dad was the best player in the world for a long time.'

This innocent conversation had a profound impact on Mario Lemieux. It inspired him to take up his hockey stick once again and start practicing in secret. As Jagr explained:

"So I think Mario started practicing; he didn't tell anybody, and, you know, I had a tough start that season. It was 1999, and you know, 2000, that was it, it was 2000, 2001, but I had a tough season, tough start."

Amid financial difficulties as the team was facing bankruptcy, Jagr received a call from Craig Patrick, the general manager, during a trip to Boston. Patrick informed Jaromir Jagr that Mario wanted to talk. When Jagr returned from the trip and met Mario, he talked about an option to bring in a player who could significantly improve the team's performance.

Jagr was skeptical about the possibility of signing a superstar, given the financial constraints. However, Mario's reply shocked Jagr.

"Well, I know one guy who could be good"

Jagr questioned the feasibility of such a move, but Mario continued:

"You know, it might be pretty cheap, but he's pretty good."

Jagr confusingly inquired about the identity of this mysterious player. To his surprise, Mario Lemieux responded:

"It's me. I'm practicing already for two months. Don't tell anybody, but you know, I decided to come back."

Mario Lemieux's comeback was impressive despite a three-year-long hiatus

Mario Lemieux's decision to return to the NHL was rooted in his desire to make a difference for his team and his fans. Jagr said about Mario's comeback:

"Take a three and a half years off and you know come back practice for three months and dominating you know the play 40 games and had 80 points"

Despite financial constraints and challenging circumstances, Lemieux's love for the sport and the inspiration he drew from his son's innocent curiosity fueled his comeback.