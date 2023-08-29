Phil Kessel landing spots: 3 best fits for veteran scorer in 2023

As the NHL's training camps loom on the horizon and the anticipation for the start of the 2023-24 regular season intensifies, the fate of several notable players, including Phil Kessel, remains in limbo. With a distinguished career that boasts three Stanley Cup victories, Kessel has established himself as one of the most renowned and unique players in the NHL.

With a reputation for his distinctive skills and style, Kessel's presence on any team promises an exciting addition to the upcoming season. So without further ado, let's delve into three of the best-fitting destinations.

1. The Minnesota Wild could possibly sign Phil Kessel

The Minnesota Wild are set to enter the offseason with a clear mandate: to fortify their roster and ascend as contenders in the highly competitive Western Conference. However, financial constraints stemming from buyout penalties have cast a shadow over their aspirations.

The 35-year-old forward's skill set and experience align seamlessly with the Wild's requirements for bolstering their top-nine forward lineup.

Given their current lack of depth at right wing, the Wild could undoubtedly benefit from Kessel's presence on their third line or even in the top six. Kessel's addition will strengthen the team's power-play skills, making his addition all the more beneficial.

2. Colorado Avalanche, second strong candidate

The Colorado Avalanche are at an enviable juncture, armed with a multitude of unrestricted free-agent forwards, which presents an opportune moment to add a seasoned player like Phil Kessel to their ranks. The Avalanche's pursuit of forward depth aligns harmoniously with Kessel's expertise in scoring and playmaking.

Kessel's relationship with stars like Nathan MacKinnon and Mikko Rantanen, positioned as a viable option for their second line, could produce exciting results. The Avalanche, as a team with Stanley Cup aspirations, can provide Kessel with the opportunity to join a team on the verge of greatness.

3. Dallas Stars might also eye the champ

The Dallas Stars are on the verge of contending, with a lineup that includes both exciting young players and seasoned veterans. Following their previous Western Conference Final success, the Stars are keen to cement their place among the league's top.

With a budget-friendly mindset, the Stars could eye Phil Kessel to infuse their roster with secondary scoring capabilities. Whether positioned on the second or third line, Kessel's addition would inject a fresh dimension into the team's offensive strategies. While his style may differ from the team's physical players, his potential impact cannot be understated.

As the countdown continues, the hockey world holds its collective breath, anticipating the path of Phil Kessel's next chapter in the NHL.