Phil Kessel vs Joey Chestnut: Who would win in a hot dog eating contest?

Phil Kessel, a renowned NHL star famous for his love of hot dogs, poses an intriguing question when pitted against dominant competitive eater Joey Chestnut. Chestnut has firmly established himself as the reigning champion in the world of competitive eating, boasting an astonishing record of devouring 76 hot dogs at Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest.

However, with Phil Kessel's undeniable passion for hotdogs, could he possibly provide Chestnut with a formidable challenge in a hot dog eating contest?

Joey Chestnut's dominance in the world of competitive eating is unparalleled. He has claimed the Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest title an astonishing 16 times, showcasing his incredible ability to consume copious amounts of hot dogs in a short period. Throughout the years, Chestnut has continuously broken records, setting new standards for his competitors.

On the other hand, Phil Kessel, a skilled NHL player currently suiting up for the Vegas Golden Knights, has gained fame not only for his prowess on the ice but also for his love of hot dogs. It's no secret that Kessel enjoys indulging in this classic American snack. During his day with the Stanley Cup after winning the championship with the Pittsburgh Penguins, Kessel famously enjoyed hot dogs while golfing in Madison, Wisconsin.

In a hypothetical hot dog eating contest between Chestnut and Kessel, it's safe to say that Chestnut would likely come out on top. However, the event would undoubtedly be an entertaining spectacle.

Ultimately, whether it's on the ice or in a hot dog eating contest, both Joey Chestnut and Phil Kessel have captured the attention and admiration of fans in their respective fields. While Chestnut reigns supreme as the hot dog-eating champion, Kessel's love for hot dogs has made him a fan favorite in the NHL.

Some funny instances involving Phil Kessel's love for food

Kessel's affinity for hot dogs has become a popular topic among fans, with some even getting tattoos of Kessel and hot dogs. His eating habits have earned him a reputation in the NHL, and his love for food, particularly hot dogs, is well-known among players and fans alike.

Recently in a humorous exchange on social media, fellow NHL player Jack Eichel confirmed that Kessel has eaten hot dogs out of the Stanley Cup. So, his status as a true hot dog enthusiast still holds.

In one incident, Paul Bissonnette, known for his wit and humorous remarks, jokingly suggested that Kessel should consider donating his body to science when his career eventually comes to an end.

While it's clear that both Chestnut and Kessel have a fondness for hot dogs, one should not think less of Kessel.

So, who do you think will come out as a winner between these two legends?

