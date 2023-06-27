Philadelphia Flyers trade: Kevin Hayes sent to St. Louis Blues

Philadelphia Flyers forward Kevin Hayes may be on the move, as reported by Kevin Weekes, a respected multimedia broadcaster and analyst for ESPN, NHL Network, and TSN.

According to Weekes' announcement on Twitter, the Philadelphia Flyers are in the process of trading Hayes to the St. Louis Blues. The trade is said to involve the Blues' 2024 6th-Round Draft Pick, with the possibility of an additional component yet to be revealed.

He tweeted,

"I’m told the Philadelphia Flyers are trading F Kevin Hayes to the @StLouisBlues for the Blues 2024 6th Rd Draft Pick, there could be another component to the deal."

Half of Kevin Hayes' salary will be retained by his former team, the Philadelphia Flyers, for the remaining three years of his contract. As a result, the St. Louis Blues, his new team, will have a reduced cap hit of $3,571,428 for those years. This arrangement allows the Flyers to alleviate some of the financial burden associated with Hayes' contract while providing the Blues with a more manageable cap hit.

They are retaining half of Hayes' salary for the remaining three years of his deal, resulting in a cap hit of $3,571,428 for STL.



Hayes, known for his skill, has been a valuable player for the Philadelphia Flyers. His potential move to the Blues is expected to have an impact on both teams' rosters and strategies. Here are the details regarding his current contract.

Kevin Hayes' salary for the 2023-24 season is $6,500,000, with a cap hit of $7,142,857. Born on May 8, 1992, Hayes was selected 24th overall by the Chicago Blackhawks in the 2010 NHL Entry Draft. Throughout his career, he has signed four contracts, amounting to a total value of $67,875,000.

Hayes has played in the NHL for nine seasons, accumulating a total of 386 points in 634 games played. In the playoffs, he has recorded 26 points in 56 games. At the end of the 2025-26 season, when he is 34 years old, Hayes will become an unrestricted free agent.

More about Philadelphia Flyers forward Kevin Hayes

Originally from the Dorchester neighborhood in Boston, Hayes developed his hockey skills at the Noble and Greenough School. He was selected by the Chicago Blackhawks in the first round of the 2010 NHL Entry Draft, but instead of turning professional, he opted to play for the Boston College Eagles for four seasons.

After his collegiate career, Hayes signed his first professional contract with the New York Rangers in 2014, choosing them over the Blackhawks. He spent five seasons with the Rangers before being traded to the Winnipeg Jets in exchange for Brendan Lemieux and two draft picks in 2019. Following the 2018-19 season, the Flyers acquired Hayes on a lucrative seven-year, $50 million contract.

