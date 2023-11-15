Philadelphia Flyers vs. Carolina Hurricanes: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Nov 15th 2023

The Philadelphia Flyers are on the road to play the Carolina Hurricanes on Wednesday (Nov. 15) at 7:30 p.m. ET at PNC Arena. The game can be caught live on TNT.

Philadelphia Flyers vs. Carolina Hurricanes preview

The Philadelphia Flyers are 7-7-1 to begin the season which has been a bit of a surprise. Philadelphia is coming off back-to-back wins over the Anaheim Ducks and Los Angeles Kings on their West Coast road trip.

The Flyers have struggled offensively as they are averaging just 3.2 goals per game which ranks 19th while allowing 3.07. Philadelphia has been led by Travis Sanheim who has 14 points. Travis Konecny has 13 points, Cam Atkinson and Joel Farabee have 12 points, and Sean Couturier and Owen Tippett have 10 points.

The Carolina Hurricanes, meanwhile, are 9-6 and coming off a 4-0 shutout win over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday. Carolina is averaging 3.33 goals per game which ranks 12th while allowing 3.27 which ranks 17th.

The Hurricanes have been led by Sebastian Aho and Jesperi Kotkaniemi who both have 12 points, Martin Necas and Brady Skeji have 12 points while Seth Jarvis and Teuvo Teravainen have 10 points.

Flyers vs. Hurricanes: Head-to-head & key numbers

Carolina is 55-73-14-15 all-time against Philadelphia.

The Hurricanes rank ninth in the NHL with a 25.5% power play.

Philadelphia is 4-3-1 on the road.

Carolina is 4-0 at home this season.

The Hurricanes have a +7 goal differential at home this season.

Flyers vs. Hurricanes: Odds & Prediction

The Philadelphia Flyers are +210 underdogs while the Carolina Hurricanes are -258 favorites. The over/under is set at six with the over juiced to a -120.

The Hurricanes are a much better team at home and should be able to cruise to a win here. Carolina plays sound defensively and won't give up many chances and capitalize on their chances.

Prediction: Carolina 3, Philadelphia 1

Flyers vs. Hurricanes: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Carolina to win in regulation -165.

Tip 2: Flyers under 2.5 goals -145.

Tip 3: Andrei Svechnikov over 2.5 shots -130.

Tip 4: Under 1.5 goals first period +110.

Poll : Who do you think wins? Carolina Philadelphia 0 votes