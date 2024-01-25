Philadelphia Flyers vs Detroit Red Wings: Game preview, predictions, odds, betting tips & more | Jan. 25, 2024

The Philadelphia Flyers (25-17-6) will face the Detroit Red Wings (24-18-5) at Little Caesars Arena on the road this Thursday at 7:00 p.m. ET. The Flyers will be looking to break a three-game losing streak.

Detroit's match ended in a 5-4 home loss to the Dallas Stars on Tuesday. Meanwhile, Philadelphia played at home and suffered a 6-3 defeat against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday.

Tune in for live coverage to ESPN+, SNE, SNO, SNP, BSDET, and NBCSP.

Philadelphia Flyers vs Detroit Red Wings: Game preview

The Flyers have scored 141 goals this season, averaging 2.9 per game, and allowed 2.8 goals per game.

Travis Konecny leads the Flyers in scoring with 22 goals and 20 assists, followed by Travis Sanheim with 22 assists.

Joel Farabee has contributed 17 goals and 23 assists, while Sean Couturier has ten goals and 20 assists.

Owen Tippett has also made an impact with 18 goals and 12 assists. In goal, Samuel Ersson boasts a record of 12-7-3 with a 2.44 goals-against average and a .905 save percentage.

Meanwhile, the Red Wings have scored 164 goals, averaging 3.5 per game, while defensively, they have conceded 156 goals, averaging 3.3 per game.

Leading the scoring for the Red Wings is Dylan Larkin with 19 goals and 24 assists, followed by Alex DeBrincat with 18 goals and 24 assists.

Lucas Raymond has contributed 13 goals and 24 assists, and Shayne Gostisbehere has recorded 25 assists. In goal, Alex Lyon boasts an 11-6-1 record with a 2.67 GAA and a .919 SV% for the season.

Philadelphia Flyers vs Detroit Red Wings: Head-to-head and significant numbers

The two teams have faced off 156 times, combining regular season and playoffs.

The Flyers have an overall record of 75-57-21-3 (54.8%) against the Red Wings.

In faceoffs, the Flyers have a 49.1% win rate, while the Red Wings have 49.3%.

On penalty kills the Flyers boast a solid 85.23% success rate, while the Red Wings have an 80.26% success rate.

Philadelphia Flyers vs Detroit Red Wings: Odds and prediction

Detroit has emerged victorious nine times in 14 games where they have held the favorite status this season. When facing odds lower than -132 in 10 games, the Red Wings have secured seven wins. They have a 56.9% chance of winning the upcoming matchup.

The Flyers have been the underdog in 34 instances this season, clinching victory in 17 of those games, equating to a 50.0% success rate. In 27 games as the underdog with odds at +112 or longer, Philadelphia has a record of 3-14, presenting a 47.2% chance of victory.

Prediction: Red Wings 4 - 2 Flyers

Philadelphia Flyers vs Detroit Red Wings: Betting tips

Tip 1: Result: Red Wings to win.

Tip 2: Total goals over 6: Yes.

Tip 3: Dylan Larkin to score anytime: Yes.

Tip 4: Travis Konecny to score first: Yes.

Tip 5: Flyers to beat the spread: No.

