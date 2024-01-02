Philadelphia Flyers vs Edmonton Oilers: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Jan 2nd 2024

The Edmonton Oilers (18-15-1) aim to extend their five-game winning streak as they face the Philadelphia Flyers (19-12-5) at Rogers Place on Tuesday, Jan 2, at 9 p.m. ET.

Edmonton's last outing on Dec. 31 resulting in a commanding 7-2 victory over the Anaheim Ducks, while the Flyers played on the road that day and suffered a 4-3 loss to the Calgary Flames.

The game will be broadcast on ESPN+ and NBCS-PH.

Philadelphia Flyers vs Edmonton Oilers: Game preview

The Edmonton Oilers showcased a potent offense, tallying seven goals in their recent game against the Anaheim Ducks.

Warren Foegele played a key role, scoring two goals and contributing three assists.

Throughout the season, the team's offense averages 3.56 goals, while their defense allows 3.23 goals per game.

The offense holds a 4th place ranking in the league, contrasting with the defense's 20th place ranking.

In goal, Stuart Skinner boasts a 14-9-1 record with a 2.86 GAA and a .892 SV%.

Meanwhile, the Philadelphia Flyers are currently on a two-game losing streak, encountering challenges in both recent matchups. Travis Konecny had an impressive game with two assists.

Throughtout the season, the team maintains an average of 2.94 goals, while their defense, ranked 8th in the league, concedes 2.72 goals per game.

In goal, Carter Hart holds a 9-6-3 record with a 2.54 GAA and a .915 SV%.

Philadelphia Flyers vs Edmonton Oilers: Head-to-head and significant numbers

The Oilers and Flyers have competed in a total of 98 games, including regular season and playoffs. The Oilers maintain an overall record of 44-44-8-2 (49.0%) against the Flyers. In regular season contest, the Oilers hold a 36-37-8-2 (48.2%) record against the Flyers. The Edmonton Oilers' longest historical winning streak against the Flyers spans 5 games, occuring on two separate occassions. With a penalty kill success rate of 79.17%, the Oilers rank 20th in the league, while the Flyers boast the fourth best penalty kill percentage at 85.71%. In faceoff win rate, the Flyers rank 25th in the NHL with 47.8%, whereas the Oilers secure victory in 51.6% of their faceoffs, placing them seventh in the league.

Philadelphia Flyers vs Edmonton Oilers: Odds and prediction

Oilers has emerged victorious in 16 out of the 28 games played as the favorite this season. In 11 games with odds shorter than -171, the Oilers have secured six wins, carrying a 63.1% chance of winning their upcoming game.

On the flip side, the Flyers, labeled as the underdog 28 times this season, have pulled off 14 upsets. Notably, when listed as the underdog with odds of +143 or longer, Flyers has a 5-5 record and a 41.2% chance of winning the game.

Prediction: Oilers 4 – 3 Flyers

Philadelphia Flyers vs Edmonton Oilers: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result: Oilers to win

Tip 2: Total goals over 5: Yes.

Tip 3: Flyers to beat the spread: Yes

Poll : Who will be the winner? Philadelphia Flyers Edmonton Oilers 0 votes