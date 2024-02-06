Philadelphia Flyers vs Florida Panthers: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Feb. 6, 2024

The Florida Panthers (31-14-4) host the Philadelphia Flyers at the Amerant Bank Arena on Tuesday, Feb 6, at 7 p.m. ET. Florida is riding a four-game winning streak, while the Flyers are struggling with five consecutive losses.

Florida clinched a 3-2 victory on the road against the Islanders in their last outing on Jan 27, while Flyers suffered a 6-2 home defeat to Boston on the same day.

The game will be broadcast on ESPN+, BSFL and NBCS-PH.

Philadelphia Flyers vs Florida Panthers: Game Preview

The Philadelphia Flyers have 143 goals this season, averaging 2.9 per game, displaying offensive prowess. Conversely, they have allowed 146 goals, mirroing their average of 2.9 goals against per game.

Travis Konecny leads the team with 22 goals and 20 assists, while Cam Atkinson follows closely with 13 goals and 15 assists. In goal, Samuel Ersson boasts a 12-9-3 record, maintaining a 2.60 GAA and a .898 SV%.

Meanwhile, Florida boasts a strong home record of 14-7-2 and impressive overall record of 31-14-4. The Panthers rank second in the league for penalties, accumulating 238 penalties at an average of 4.9 per game.

Offensively, they have netted 157 goals, averaging 3.2 per game, and conceding just 126 at an average of 2.6 per game. Sam Reinhart has been a standout performer for Florida, contributing 37 goals and 25 assists, with Matthew Tkachuk is closely behind with 16 goals and 34 assists.

In goal, Sergei Bobrovsky has a solid 23-10-2 record, allowing 88 goals and making 891 saves, with a 2.51 GAA and a .910 SV%.

Philadelphia Flyers vs Florida Panthers: Head-to-head and significant numbers

The two teams have faced off 113 times, combining the regular season and playoffs.

The Flyers have an overall record of 59-44-7-3 (55.3%) against the Panthers.

In faceoff, the Flyers have a 49% win rate, while the Panthers have 51.3%.

On penalty kill, the Flyers boast a strong 85.9% success rate, while the Panthers are at 82.74%.

Philadelphia Flyers vs Florida Panthers: Odds and prediction

Florida have been the favorites in 38 games this season and has emerged victorious 26 times. Additionally, the Panthers have won eight of 11 games with odds shorter than -221, giving them a 68.8% chance of winning this game.

Meanwhile, the Flyers have been underdogs 36 times this season, securing 17 upsets, translating to a success rate of 47.2%. That includes the Flyers playing three matchups as the underdogs with odds of +180 or longer, winning two of three games, having a 35.7% chance of winning this game.

Prediction: Panthers 4-2 Flyers

Philadelphia Flyers vs Florida Panthers: Betting tips

Tip 1: Result: Panthers to win

Tip 2: Total goals over 5: Yes

Tip 3: Matthew Tkachuk to score anytime: Yes

Tip 4: Travis Konecny to score first: Yes

Tip 5: Flyers to beat the spread: Yes

Poll : Who will win? Philadelphia Flyers Florida Panthers 0 votes