Philadelphia Flyers vs Ottawa Senators: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Jan. 21, 2024

The Ottawa Senators (16-24-1) visit the Wells Fargo Center to face the Philadelphia Flyers (25-15-6) on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET, with the game to air on ESPN+, NHLN, NBCSP, RDS2 and TSN5.

Flyer's recent home game on Saturday ended in a 7-4 defeat against the Avalanche, while the Senators suffered a 2-1 OT loss at home to the Jets on the same day.

Philadelphia Flyers vs Ottawa Senators: Game Preview

The Ottawa Senators have an average of 3.34 goals per game, but their defense is allowing 3.68 goals per game.

Tim Stutzle has contributed significantly with eight goals and 33 assists, Claude Giroux has scored 13 goals and provided 24 assists, while Brady Tkachuk is a key scorer with 19 goals and 17 assists.

In goal, Joonas Korpisalo holds a season record of 9-15-1, allowing 93 goals with a 3.56 GAA, making 727 saves and maintaining an .887 SV%.

Meanwhile, the Philadelphia Flyers season average is 2.94 goals, with their defense conceding 2.74 goals per game. Travis Konecny leads the team in scoring 22 goals and 19 assists, followed by Joel Farabee with 16 goals and 20 assists, and Sean Couturier contributing 20 assists.

In goal, Carter Hart holds a 12-9-3 record, maintaining a 2.80 GAA and an impressive .906 SV%.

Philadelphia Flyers vs Ottawa Senators: Head-to-Head and significant numbers

The two teams have faced off 117 times across the regular season and playoffs.

The Flyers are 54-48-8-7 against the Senators.

The Flyers are on a three-game losing streak against the Senators.

In the regular season, the Flyers are 51-40-8-7 against the Senators.

The Flyers boast the league's second best penalty kill percentage, at 86.01%, while the Senators are 24th with 15.89%.

Philadelphia Flyers vs Ottawa Senators: Odds and Prediction

The Flyers has emerged victorious in seven of 11 games as the favorites. They have won three of six games with odds shorter than -135, with a 57.4% chance of winning this game.

Meanwhile, the Senators have pulled off upsets in six of 24 games as underdogs. When listed as underdogs with odds of +114 or longer, Ottawa is 4-7.

Prediction: Flyers 6 4 Senators

Philadelphia Flyers vs Ottawa Senators: Betting tips

Tip 1: Result: Flyers to win

Tip 2: Total goals over 6: Yes

Tip 3: Joel Farabee to score anytime: Yes

Tip 4: Brady Tkachuk to score first: Yes

Tip 5: Senators to beat the spread: No

