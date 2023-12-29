Philadelphia Flyers vs Seattle Kraken: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Dec 29th 2023

The Seattle Kraken and Philadelphia Flyers will face off in an NHL showdown on Friday, December 29. The puck drop is scheduled at 10:00 PM ET. Hockey enthusiasts can catch the action on ESPN+, NBCS-PH+, and ROOT Sports NW.

Philadelphia Flyers Game preview

The Philadelphia Flyers won in their last game against Canucks 4-1, after losing against the Detroit Red Wings, a shootout loss with a final score of 7-6. The Wings clash marked the beginning of a challenging five-game road trip for the Flyers, who maintain a solid 11-4-3 record on the road this season.

Vulnerabilities were visible against the Red Wings, as the Flyers faced an early four-goal deficit with Detroit netting five goals in the first period. Philadelphia rallied back to force the game into overtime. The Flyers ultimately succumbed in the shootout.

Seattle Kraken Game preview

On the opposite end of the ice, the Seattle Kraken wrapped up a successful road trip, securing victories in three out of four games. As they return to the friendly confines of home ice with a 6-8-3 record, the Kraken are riding high on the momentum gained from their recent road success.

The Kraken's goaltending has been a key factor in their recent triumphs, with Chris Driedger delivering a stellar performance by stopping 37 shots in his first start of the NHL season for Seattle.

Flyers vs Kraken: Head-to-Head

The Philadelphia Flyers and Seattle Kraken have played four games each, resulting in a balanced record of 2 wins and 2 losses for both teams. No draws have occurred in these matchups. The teams have engaged in overtime (OT) play, with Seattle securing 1 win in OT, while Philadelphia has 1 loss in OT. The average number of goals per match stands at 3.5 for the Flyers and 3.3 for the Kraken. They have an overall average of 6.8 goals per game in their encounters.

Flyers vs Kraken: Prediction

The Seattle Kraken enter as favorites with odds of -131, indicating a higher expectation for them to win. Conversely, the Philadelphia Flyers are the underdogs with odds of +111.

Seattle's recently won 2-1 against the Calgary Flames on Dec. 27. Meanwhile, Philadelphia also secured a 4-1 road victory against the Vancouver Canucks on Dec. 28. The over and under is set at 6.

Flyers vs Kraken: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result: Kraken to win the game.

Tip 2: Game to have over five goals: Yes.

Tip 3: Kraken to score first: Yes.

Tip 4: Travis Konecny to score: Yes.