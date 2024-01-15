Philadelphia Flyers vs St. Louis Blues: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Jan. 15, 2024

The Philadelphia Flyers (23-14-6) take on the St. Louis Blues (21-18-2) away at the Enterprise Center on Monday at 8:00 PM ET, with the game airing on ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSMW.

St.Louis faced a 4-3 overtime defeat at home against the Bruins in their last game on Saturday. Philadelphia, meanwhile, clinched a 2-0 road triumph over the Jets on the same day, their third straight win.

Philadelphia Flyers vs St. Louis Blues: Game preview

The Flyers have an average of 2.84 goals per game, converting 12.4% of their power play opportunities.

Leading the team in goal is Travis Konecny who has scored 21, while Travis Sanheim contributes 21 assists, while Owen Tippett has recorded 152 shots on goal.

On the defensive side, the Flyers allow an average of 2.7 goals per game and effectively kill off 86.8% of their opponent's power plays. In goal, Carter Hart holds a record of 11-8-3, boasting a 2.70 GAA and a .911 SV%, conceding 61 goals on 682 shots faced.

Meanwhile, the Blues have an average of 2.83 goals per game and capitalize on 13.3% of their power play opportunities. Robert Thomas leads the team with 16 goals. Pavel Buchnevich has contrbuted 19 assists, while Jordan Kyrou records 143 shots on goal.

On the defensive side, the Blues allow an average of 3.17 goals per game and effectively thwart 78% of their opponent's power plays. In goal, Jordan Binnington has a 14-11-2 record, maintains a 3.04 GAA and a .906 SV% and has faced 915 shots, allowing 86 goals.

Philadelphia Flyers vs St. Louis Blues: Head-to-head and significant numbers

The Flyers and St. Louis Blues have faced each other 169 times, combining regular-season and playoff contests.

The Flyers hold an overall record of 95-55-17-2 (61.2%) against the Blues.

The Flyers have a dominant 92-47-17-2 (63.6%) record against the Blues in the regular season.

The Flyers top the NHL in shorthanded goals with 10, while the Blues are third with nine.

The Flyers boast the league's best penalty kill rate, at 86.76%, whereas the Blues are 22nd, with a penalty-kill percentage of 77.98%.

Philadelphia Flyers vs St. Louis Blues: Odds and Prediction

St. Louis has emerged victorious in five of 11 games played as the favorites this season. With odds shorter than -115 in 10 games, the Blues have five wins, and the odds indicate a 53.5% chance of St. Louis winning this game.

Meanwhile, the Flyers, as underdogs, have claimed an upset victory in 15 of 31 games this season. With a 15-15 record when facing odds of -105 or longer, the Flyers hve a 51.2% chance of winning this game.

Prediction: Blues 4-2 Flyers

Philadelphia Flyers vs St. Louis Blues: Betting tips

Tip 1: Result: Blues to win

Tip 2: Total goals over 5: Yes

Tip 3: Jakub Vrana to score anytime: Yes

Tip 4: Travis Konecny to be first goal scorer: Yes

Tip 5: Flyers to beat the spread: Yes

Poll : Who will be the winner? Philadelphia Flyers St. Louis Blues 0 votes