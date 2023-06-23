Pittsburgh Penguins 2023 Preseason Schedule: Dates, time, venue & more

As the Pittsburgh Penguins gear up for the upcoming season, fans eagerly anticipate the return of their beloved team to the ice. The 2022-23 season marked the Penguins' 56th season in the National Hockey League.

Notably, two prominent Penguins players, Evgeni Malkin, and Kris Letang, achieved a significant milestone, each playing in their 1,000th NHL game during the season.

However, despite these individual achievements, the Penguins faced disappointment. On April 12, 2023, their playoff hopes were dashed when the New York Islanders defeated the Montreal Canadiens.

This marked the first time since 2006 that the Penguins failed to qualify for the postseason, ending their impressive streak of 16 consecutive years in the playoffs. It was a challenging setback for the team and its fans, but the Pittsburgh Penguins are determined to regroup, refocus, and come back stronger in the upcoming season.

Pittsburgh Penguins 2023 preseason complete schedule dates

Game 1: Sunday, September 24

Penguins vs. Columbus Blue Jackets

Venue: PPG Paints Arena

Time: 1:00 PM E.T.

Game 2: Sunday, September 24

Penguins vs. Columbus Blue Jackets

Venue: Nationwide Arena

Time: 7:00 PM E.T.

Game 3: Tuesday, September 26

Penguins vs. Detroit Red Wings

Venue: Little Caesars Arena

Time: 7:00 PM E.T.

Game 4: Thursday, September 28

Penguins vs. Buffalo Sabres

Venue: PPG Paints Arena

Time: 7:00 PM E.T.

Game 5: Monday, October 2

Penguins vs. Ottawa Senators

Venue: Scotiabank Centre

Time: 6:00 PM E.T.

Game 6: Wednesday, October 4

Penguins vs. Detroit Red Wings

Venue: PPG Paints Arena

Time: 7:00 PM E.T.

Game 7: Friday, October 6

Penguins vs. Buffalo Sabres

Venue: KeyBank Center

Time: 7:00 PM E.T.

While specific details regarding pre-season television and radio broadcasts are yet to be announced, fans can expect to receive updates closer to the start of the preseason.

Penguins sign Valtteri Puustinen to 1-year contract

The Pittsburgh Penguins have signed forward Valtteri Puustinen to a one-year contract worth $775,000. Puustinen, a 24-year-old winger, played for the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins in the AHL last season, tallying 24 goals and 59 points in 72 games.

He was originally drafted by the Penguins in the seventh round of the 2019 NHL draft and has shown promise with his scoring ability and playmaking skills.

With the Penguins undergoing some changes in their front office and potentially their roster, Puustinen may have an opportunity to earn a spot on the NHL team during training camp.

